Adventures Of An East Coast Gringo Policing A Southwestern Town

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Front cover capturing the tone of police work in the American Southwest.

Scenes of police activities from the book, expanded by text and imagination.

Characters who test the patience of police officers.

This fictional work presents some of the daily occurrences of a career policeman, from rookie cop to the position of chief. Warning: many stories are humorous.

- Chief Daniel Spizarny, Erie PA Police DepartmentSANTA FE, NM, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- This fictional work presents some of the daily occurrences of a career policeman, from rookie cop to the position of chief . His personal story illuminates aspects of law enforcement that will resonate in readers who value peace at home and on the streets. Warning: many of the stories are humorous.We begin in late summer, 1968. Braden Vicentin, a long-haired seventeen-year old from the east coast, heads to Arizona to start college and quickly realizes he has touched down in a foreign land. The history, food, language, and customs all play a part in causing the culture shock he experiences. He endeavors, adapting to the new social environment and to the expectations placed on him in academia.Over time, Braden falls in love with Tessie, a local girl who's hispanic upbringing only adds to her charm. Their bonds grow stronger. Upon graduation, Braden is faced with many questions, most important is whether to remain in Arizona or to pursue work elsewhere. His heart decides. He remains in Arizona to be close to Tessie and finds work in the city's police department.Just how Braden gets hired is a story in itself. Then comes years on night shift, walking the beat, patrolling in a squad car, and answering the“siren song”-the alluring call for help that is also potentially harmful or dangerous for any law enforcement officer. Yes, there are accounts of cops and robbers, and drunks, and bikers. There are also accounts of compassion for the public, comradery among fellow officers, and love of family.THE AUTHORMichael DeMarco received a Master's Degree from Seton Hall University. He founded Via Media Publishing in 1992, publishing a quarterly journal and over seventy-five books. In recent years, he has been focusing on his own writing. Mike has also consulted and appeared in television documentaries that were aired on the Discovery Channel, The History Channel, Arts and Entertainment, and The Learning Channel. He lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Michael A. DeMarco

Via Media Publishing

+1 5054707842

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok