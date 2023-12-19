Union Ministers Slam Oppn For Mimicking RS Chairman Dhankhar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 19 (IANS) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Tuesday slammed the opposition MPs for mimicking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, dubbing their act as an insult to Jat community and farmers.

Speaking to the media, Joshi slammed the Congress and the opposition parties for disrespecting Dhankhar.

He said: "These people who lost the elections... it's a desperate attempt on their part to divert the attention." Firing slavos at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Joshi said, "I want to ask Rahul Gandhi that can anybody do anything due to unemployment? Can anybody make an attack? What are you talking about and what are you thinking Rahul Gandhi? Do you have any clue what you are saying?

"In a way, they are trying to support whatever has happened and for this Congress should give an answer first," Joshi said.

Even Meghwal slammed the opposition MPsm saying: "They were enjoying while making the video. Look at their intention, they were insulting the Jat community, farmers, OBC community and the Vice President.

"They think that only they have the right to sit on that chair and how can a person from the Jat community or a farmer's son sit on that Chair. We condemn this act," Meghwal added.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju took to X to slam Rahul Gandhi for filming Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mocking Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Rijiju said: "An MP is mocking the Vice President of our country, while Rahul Gandhi is cheering and filming the contemptible act!!"

Earlier in the day, Dhankhar expressed disapproval of Trinamool Congress' suspended MP Kalyan Banerjee mocking him during a protest on Parliament premises, saying that the mimicry is "ridiculous" and "unacceptable". Banerjee during the protest with other suspended MPs at Parliament's Makar Dwar on Tuesday morning was seen mimicking the Vice President while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was purportedly seen filming the Trinamool Congress MP using his mobile phone.

As the House reconvened at 12 noon after being adjourned, Dhankhar took strong note of the incident and said: "Office of Chairman, Rajya Sabha and Office of Speaker is very different. Political parties will have their cross currents, they will have exchanges, but imagine a senior leader of your party, video graphing another member of another party. Mimicry of the Chairman, mimicry of Speaker. How ridiculous, how shameful, how unacceptable."

