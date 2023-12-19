Triple Murder Accused Surrenders In Court In Bihar's Lakhisarai

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 19 (IANS) A jilted lover, who was accused of triple murder in Bihar's Lakhisarai, surrendered before district court on Tuesday, police said.

Accused Aashish Chaudhary committed the crime on the last day of Chhath festival on November 20 and he was on the run since then.

"We have learnt that an accused of triple murder surrendered in the court on Tuesday. We are moving an application before the court for police remand. The accused opened fire on six persons leaving three dead and three others injured," SP, Lakhisarai, Pankaj Kumar said.

"We have initiated the process of property attachment and the accused might have become scared and surrendered before the court," he added.

The accused opened fire at the victim at a time as they were returning home from the Chhath Ghat.

Choudhary was eyeing a girl of the victim's family and applying pressure on them for the marriage but the family members were not ready for it.

This led to his attack in which Chandan Jha, 31, and Rajnandan Jha, 31, were killed on the spot while Durga Jha succumbed in the hospital a couple of days later.

Preeti Devi and Shashi Bhushan Jha also sustained serious injuries but they survived. Lovely Devi was also injured in the firing. After committing the crime, Choudhary fled from the spot.

--IANS

ajk/vd