2Nd Annual Generals, Bosses, & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala Atlanta Celebrates Excellence In Various Fields

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The city of Atlanta witnessed a night of glamour, recognition, and celebration as the 2nd Annual Generals, Bosses, & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala took place on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Hosted by Meme All Productions and Michelle Lovett , this prestigious event honored outstanding individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields.The Chateau, located at 335 Upper Riverdale Rd. in Jonesboro, GA, served as the perfect backdrop for this star-studded affair. VIPs, industry leaders, and esteemed guests gathered to acknowledge the remarkable achievements of the award recipients and to applaud their dedication and hard work.One of the highlights of the evening was the recognition of Dr. John C. Lipman , a renowned specialist in fibroid treatment. With a principal focus on Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE), Dr. Lipman has revolutionized the field of fibroid treatment in Atlanta. His exceptional expertise and commitment to patient care earned him the prestigious title of MD of the year. Other award recipients were....Kendra Hall- Philanthropist.Brittany Miller- Publicist of the Year.Kiana Dancie- Humanitarian.Mikey Jay- Male Humanitarian.Crystal The Doll Hughes- Rising TV/ film ActressAdding to the event were captivating performances by talented artists. Andrea Nicole, BO, Brandi Little, and Mike Breezy took the stage, mesmerizing the audience with their exceptional talent and captivating performances. Their electrifying presence added an extra layer of excitement to the already vibrant atmosphere. Brandi Little was honored with the“Woman of Impact” award. She was incarcerated and upon her release Little began impacting so many people in the community.Michelle Lovett, fueled by her passion and dedication, went above and beyond to assist the committee despite having a leg injury. The organizers express their heartfelt gratitude to Royal Trophies of East Point, GA for generously sponsoring some of the trophies for this year's gala. Attendees were treated to delectable cuisine from Taste of the Dirty South, Let's Talk Catering, and Lashands Catering, ensuring a memorable dining experience. The event would not have been possible without the support of our esteemed sponsors, including Gloria Legacy of Florida's City, FL, Hero's Instillment Academy of Albany, GA, Anthony Velvet of Milledgeville, GA, and Joshua Shipman of North Carolina. Their contributions played a vital role in the success of the event.The Generals, Bosses, & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala Atlanta was a resounding success, bringing together a diverse group of individuals who have made a significant impact in their respective industries. This event not only celebrated their achievements but also served as a platform to inspire others to strive for excellence and make a difference in their communities. Thank you to everyone who supported the 2nd Annual Generals, Bosses, & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala Atlanta. Stay tuned for our brunches, stage plays, award shows and more events.For more information about the Generals, Bosses, & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala Atlanta, please visit or contact the event organizers at ...About Generals, Bosses, & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala Atlanta:The Generals, Bosses, & Bossettas Platinum Awards Gala Atlanta is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates exceptional individuals who have excelled in various fields. Hosted by Meme All Productions and Michelle Lovett, this gala aims to honor outstanding achievements and inspire others to reach new heights of success. For more information, please visit or

