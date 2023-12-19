A Night To Illuminate Grief: An Event By The LIGHT Movement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When Dean Pickett was struck and killed in 2020 by a swinging metal gate, daughter Amy Pickett-Williams , a licensed clinical social worker and experienced grief therapist, was plunged into her own unimaginable grief. Now, just over three years later, Amy and a group of volunteers are leading an evening of grief healing and support on the Winter Solstice (Thursday, December 21st from 7-9 pm MST, sponsored by First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd, Englewood). The event will also be live-streamed - find more information and links at lightmvmt.This Thursday's event, A Night to Illuminate Grief, has 4 goals:1. Remind people they are not alone in their grief2. Teach tools to support people in their grieving process3. Provide grief resources4. For all of humanity to stand in solidarity and hold space for each other in all types of griefThe LIGHT Movement community (Love In Grief, Held Together), came from Amy Pickett-Williams and the trauma/grief she endured, not only from the death of her beloved father, but a near-death experience that occurred last spring when she fell over 40 feet enduring over 600 cactus spines in her body, a leg fracture, severe concussion, and hundreds of bruises. A Juniper tree stopped her from falling another 100 feet, likely saving her life. All of her personal experiences led her to find meaning-making and purpose, beyond what she had already professionally accomplished, leading to this movement.The beautiful LIGHT logo was created by a teenage girl finding meaning through painting after her best friend died from cancer. Numerous other volunteers found purpose in their grief by supporting others in their journeys. The LIGHT Movement encourages all people to find meaning after a traumatic or grief event, among the most important healing aspects of the grief journey, and is inclusive of ALL people and ALL types of grief.This event will consist of:- A somatic (or body-based) healing workshop, led by Amy Pickett-Williams and musician Heidi Thomas- A candlelight ritual from faith leaders of many different religions, including Jewish, Muslim, Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, Native American, Christian, and moreThe candlelight remembrance is for all types of grief, including the death of a loved one or pet, illness, loss of a relationship, injury, loss of independence, infertility, and other life transitions. No one is immune from grief. It is the one collective experience of all humanity.Program organizers are in contact with grief groups around the world and hope to see the world illuminated with the power of healing. The event is sponsored by the Worship and Well-Being Center at First Plymouth Church.

