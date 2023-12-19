Renowned Oncologist Dr. Wael A Harb, MD, Joins Curematch's Advisory Board To Revolutionize Precision Oncology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bringing Decades of Expertise in Oncology, Clinical Research, and Healthcare Entrepreneurship to Drive Personalized Cancer Care Innovations.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CureMatch , a leader in precision medicine and oncology decision support tools, proudly announces the addition of Dr. Wael A Harb, MD, a distinguished figure in medical oncology, to its esteemed Advisory Board . Dr. Harb's extensive expertise and multifaceted contributions to the field of oncology align perfectly with CureMatch's mission.With over 25 years of dedicated practice in medical oncology and hematology, Dr. Harb boasts an illustrious career highlighted by his remarkable accomplishments across various domains within the healthcare industry.Dr. Harb's vast experience spans therapeutic areas including but not limited to Head and Neck, Lung, GI, Breast, GU, Ovarian, Multiple Myeloma, Leukemia, and Lymphomas. His tenure as the founder of Horizon Oncology Center (HOC) in Lafayette, Indiana, in 2001, marked the inception of a premier institution for cancer care in the region. Notably, HOC served as the launching pad for Verdi Oncology in 2018, a national oncology management company committed to pioneering value-based care and innovative therapies, subsequently expanding its footprint to three states: Indiana, Texas, and Tennessee.As a Clinical Researcher, Dr. Harb established Horizon Oncology Research (HOR) in 2010, elevating it to a prestigious site for Early Phase Oncology trials in North America. His exemplary leadership oversaw more than 100 trials, with over 1000 patients enrolled, earning recognition and multiple awards from renowned organizations such as ASCO and ESMO. In a pivotal move in 2021, Dr. Harb transformed HOR into a Site Management Organization (SMO), further amplifying its impact on oncology research.Dr. Harb's expertise in drug development spans 15 years, encompassing targeted therapies, monoclonal antibodies, immuno-oncology, cancer vaccines, biosimilars, and novel therapeutics. His profound commitment to advancing cancer care extends beyond clinical practice, evidenced by his philanthropic endeavors. Dr. Harb founded and chaired the Community Cancer Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting cancer patients with their non-medical needs across 11 counties in North Central Indiana, raising over $1.5 million in donations and supporting more than 1500 cancer patients."We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Harb to CureMatch's Advisory Board," said Navid Alipour, CEO of CureMatch. "His unparalleled expertise in medical oncology, drug development, and commitment to advancing cancer care align perfectly with our vision of empowering clinicians with precision oncology tools & facilitate integration of our Clinical Trial Intelligence platform into oncology trials. Dr. Harb's insights will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and transform cancer treatment.”

