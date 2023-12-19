Congress In Touch With Mukul Sangma To Bring Him Back, Says Meghalaya State Chief

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Dec 19 (IANS) The Congress has been trying to bring back former Meghalaya Chief Minister Mukul Sangma and other leaders to the party fold, state unit chief Ronnie V. Lyngdoh revealed on Tuesday.

"As Congress party always bats for the inclusiveness, we would welcome our former leaders to the party.

"We extend a warm welcome to everyone who desires to rejoin the party in order to support the government and its citizens," Lyngdoh told reporters here.

In response to a question, Lyngdoh stated that the party was still awaiting feedback from state Working President Deborah Marak about efforts to get in touch with Mukul Sangma.

"I don't currently have any knowledge because Deborah handles that on a personal basis. Hopefully, she will report to the party about her meeting with Mukul Sangma."

In a significant blow to the Congress in Meghalaya, Mukul Sangma and 12 other MLAs joined the Trinamool Congress in November last year, ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.

