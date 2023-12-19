(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Octopus Apollo VCT plc
Purchase of Own Securities and Total Voting Rights
Octopus Apollo VCT plc (the 'Company') announces that on 19 December 2023 the Company purchased for cancellation 2,293,705 ordinary shares of 0.1p each at a price of 49 per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company will be 772,743,612 ordinary shares. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53
MENAFN19122023004107003653ID1107628150
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.