Global Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

the fan-out wafer level packaging market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.13 billion in 2023 to $2.43 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to miniaturization of electronics, increased integration, improved electrical performance, global expansion fan-out wafer level packaging market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $3.94 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%.

The growth in the fan-out wafer level packaging market is due to the increasing demand for IoT devices. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest fan-out wafer level packaging market share . Major players in the fan-out wafer level packaging market include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Inc., Fujitsu Limited.

Fan-Out Wafer Level Packaging Market Segments

1. By Process Type: Standard-Density Packaging, High-Density Packaging, Bumping

2. By Business Model: Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT), Foundry, Integrated Device Manufacturer (IDM)

3. By Application: Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Automotive, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, IT And Telecommunication, Other Applications

4. By Geography: The global fan-out wafer level packaging market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fan-Out WLP (FOWLP) refers to a technological improvement to regular wafer-level packages (WLPs) designed to provide a solution for semiconductor devices requiring a higher integration level and more significant external contacts. It has a lower package footprint, more input/output (I/O) and better thermal and electrical performance. It has various advantages and can increase the number of connections without increasing the die size.

