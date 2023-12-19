Steinbach Credit Union And ASAPP OXP® Extends Long-Standing Relationship

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- ASAPP Financial Technology is pleased to announce that Steinbach Credit Union has renewed their ASAPP OXP software license for an additional five-year-term, allowing them to continue to benefit from Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform.



After becoming an ASAPP OXP Client-Partner in August 2017, Steinbach Credit Union has worked closely with ASAPP OXP on delivering products online as part of their digital transformation process.



“We're happy to extend our long-standing relationship with the ASAPP Financial Technology team and the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform ,” said Barrett Peitsch, Director, Digital, for Steinbach Credit Union.“Over the past six and a half years, we have recognized the increased importance of meeting our members' needs across multiple channels when it's convenient for them. The ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform provides SCU with the ability to strengthen our digital presence, create efficiencies, and enables us to serve our members better than ever. Moving forward, we're excited to explore and leverage some of the ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets across this strategically important partnership renewal.”



SCU, along with all ASAPP OXP Client-Partners, will launch Version 17 in February, providing significant platform roadmap enhancements associated with omnichannel lending capabilities. SCU anticipates leveraging these new capabilities to drive increased digital lending volumes over the next few years. While the Platform's 60%+ application completion rate (for submitted applications) stands-out, SCU and ASAPP OXP are working closely together to identify continuous improvements in the Platform user experience to drive additional ROI and member engagement opportunities.



With the licensing renewal, SCU will also gain access to the full ASAPP OXP Engagement capabilities, including new member onboarding feature sets and the ASAPP OXP API, which will allow integration of origination data with third-party systems and processes SCU and ASAPP OXP will also be working alongside other ASAPP OXP Client-Partners who leverage Celero's Xpress digital banking platform to integrate and leverage the ASAPP OXP Origination and ENGAGE Widgets, through Xpress, later in 2024.



“SCU continues to be a leader in digital origination within the ASAPP OXP Platform Community,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer at ASAPP OXP.“We are excited to support SCU as they continue to embrace innovation and deliver a best-in-class digital product delivery experience through the Platform.”



To learn more about the ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform or to schedule a demo for your organization please visit asappbanking.





About Steinbach Credit Union



Steinbach Credit Union (SCU) provides a range of products and services to over 100,000 personal, business, and agricultural members. With more than $9 billion in assets, SCU is among the largest credit unions in Manitoba, and in the top 10 in Canada. SCU offers everything from day-to-day banking-both in branch and online-to wealth management and lending solutions to help members on their journey of saving and spending wisely.





About ASAPP Financial Technology



ASAPP OXP® delivers Customer Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry. The ASAPP OXP Client-Partner Community is comprised of over 50 credit unions, across 11 provinces, that manage over $44B of assets and support over 927,000 members.





