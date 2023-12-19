Azimuth Selected For ICBA Thinktech Accelerator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Azimuth

Fintech to join sixth cohort to advance regulatory and compliance capabilities for community banks

- Azimuth Founder and CEO Rohin TagraJACKSONVILLE, FL, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Azimuth, a compliance automation pioneer, announced today its selection to the Independent Community Bankers of America's (ICBA) ThinkTECH Accelerator Program, which kicks off January 8, 2024, in Atlanta.The sixth cohort selected for ICBA's ThinkTECH Accelerator program was handpicked for its community bank-focused offerings primed to support several critical community bank needs, including analytics, automation, and compliance. This is the first of two planned accelerator programs for 2024 as part of ICBA's shift to year-round programing and increased investment in ThinkTECH initiatives to support continuous development and advancement of community bank innovation.“As a growing presence in the global financial services market, we are thrilled to participate in the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, a vital source of community banking innovation since 2019,” said Azimuth Founder and CEO Rohin Tagra.“Azimuth is transforming the way community banks manage regulatory compliance by leveraging automated full-population compliance testing, empowering them to quickly assess their entire portfolio, saving them time and money.”Azimuth provides a scalable, efficient, and technologically advanced solution for managing the complexities of regulatory compliance while providing a fair and equitable experience for customers.The company has unveiled a suite of innovative products - Validator, Validator HMDA, and Validator 1071, each tailored to address distinct compliance challenges in the financial sector. Validator revolutionizes compliance management by transforming complex regulations into actionable data, enabling organizations to efficiently meet and anticipate compliance demands. Validator HMDA, specifically designed for the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, streamlines the reporting process, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in mortgage-related data submission. Validator 1071 aids financial institutions in accurately reporting credit application data for small businesses, including those owned by women and minorities, facilitating compliance with these critical new requirements. Together, these products showcase Azimuth's commitment to leveraging advanced technology for more efficient, accurate regulatory compliance across the financial industry.Since its inception, the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator has connected the most innovative fintech companies with more than 1,400 community bankers and industry leaders - identifying and designing workable solutions that solve for today's modern banking needs. Participants receive mentorship from a distinguished network of industry stakeholders through an immersive 10-week bootcamp and present their refined offerings to community bank executives during a demo at ICBA LIVE 2024 in Orlando.“We are pleased to have Azimuth join us as a member of our latest ThinkTECH accelerator cohort,” ICBA Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said.“With compliance such a key concern for today's community bankers, it is critical they have solutions that can help them effectively find and address any gaps in their regulatory management as well as create more efficient processes to help cut costs.”For more information about Azimuth, visit . For more about the ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, visit .About AzimuthAzimuth revolutionizes the world of regulatory compliance by being the first and only company to codify every state and federal law on one platform, changing the culture of compliance by taking manual compliance work done on paper spreadsheets and automating it. Led by founder and CEO Rohin Tagra, Azimuth is the only company bold enough to offer VALIDATOR, a software that provides daily automated tests of an entire portfolio to determine compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.About ICBAThe Independent Community Bankers of America® has one mission: to create and promote an environment where community banks flourish. We power the potential of the nation's community banks through effective advocacy, education, and innovation.As local and trusted sources of credit, America's community banks leverage their relationship-based business model and innovative offerings to channel deposits into the neighborhoods they serve, creating jobs, fostering economic prosperity, and fueling their customers' financial goals and dreams. For more information, visit ICBA's website at icba.

