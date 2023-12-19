Encino Plastic Surgeon Discusses How Cosmetic Procedures Differ For Men

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Board-certified plastic surgeon Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACS highlights how plastic surgery techniques typically differ for men compared to women.

ENCINO, CA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Plastic surgery procedures allow men and women alike to enhance their natural features. While surgical and non-surgical aesthetic enhancement is typically associated with women, Dr. Andrew T. Cohen, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Encino , notes that treatments are becoming more popular among men. He says common male plastic surgery procedures include:. Male breast reduction. Abdominoplasty. Eyelid surgery. BOTOX® CosmeticDr. Cohen takes each patient's individual needs and cosmetic goals into account; however, he finds that men typically opt for plastic surgery procedures that offer a more masculine aesthetic with defined contours, as opposed to the softer and feminine features that women prefer.According to Dr. Cohen, one of the more male-centric plastic surgery treatments is male breast reduction. Also known as gynecomastia surgery , the procedure is designed to reduce excess tissue and/or fat in the chest. Liposuction may be involved to decrease fatty tissue, while strategically placed incisions around the areola allow for excess glandular tissue and skin to be removed and the chest to be precisely sculpted.Dr. Cohen highlights that gynecomastia generally appears in more than 20% of males. The condition causes breasts to become enlarged, leading many men to become unhappy with their appearance. There are a variety of potential causes, including a hormone imbalance, certain medications, obesity, genetics, and anabolic steroids. Additionally, there are two types of male breast enlargement that Dr. Cohen says will impact the techniques used during treatment. True gynecomastia features the enlargement of breast glands and tissue, while pseudogynecomastia involves the buildup of fat cells.To aid in the healing process, Dr. Cohen advises male breast reduction patients to wear a compression garment following their surgery. After a few days, he says many patients are able to return to their regular routines, and as they see their final results, they may notice an increase in their confidence and quality of life.About Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACSDr. Andrew T. Cohen is a board-certified plastic surgeon who comes from a long line of family surgeons. He attended Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine before completing his Plastic Surgery and General Surgery Residency at Loma Linda University Medical Center and Aesthetic and Oculoplastic Fellowship in Atlanta. Dr. Cohen is highly specialized in procedures like liposuction, body contouring, and breast augmentation. He is a member of the American Board of Plastic Surgeons, American Society of Plastic Surgeons, American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, California Society of Plastic Surgeons, and Los Angeles Society of Plastic Surgeons. He is available for interview upon request.For more information, visit drandrewcohen or facebook/DrAndrewTCohen.To view the original source of this release, click here:###Andrew T. Cohen, MD, FACS5400 Balboa BlvdSuite 217Encino, CA 91316(310) 659-8771Rosemont Media

