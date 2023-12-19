Inventionhome® Announces New Invention: The Special Home Pet Alert-Maximize Safety For Pets During An Emergency

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MONROEVILLE, PA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Joe Bielicke of Wildwood, MO is the creator of the Special Home Pet Alert, an electronic, scannable database-style system designed for homeowners and emergency rescue personnel for identifying the presence of a pet within a home. The device is installed on a mailbox and is scanned by rescue personnel during a house fire or other emergency, allowing them to instantly receive information regarding the pet so they can be rescued. When scanned by a tablet or smartphone, the database produces the pet's name, weight, age, and potential location within the house on the screen for quick and effective rescue.Certain smart home systems may include features that help monitor the home during emergencies. For example, security cameras or smart smoke detectors may provide live feeds or alerts that allow homeowners or emergency responders to check on pets. Despite being able to view inside the home, a pet's exact location will still go unidentified. The Special Home Pet Alert counteracts downsides with current pet safety products and helps keep beloved animals safe during an emergency. The product would be an innovative expansion for any pet safety manufacturer's product line.Joe was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Special Home Pet Alert product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Special Home Pet Alert can contact InventionHome at .... Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at ... or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHome®InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email ... or visit .

InventionHome

InventionHome

+1 866-844-6512

...