NH Business Review Names Bart Fromuth, CEO Of Freedom Energy Logistics To New Hampshire 200 List

Bart Fromuth, CEO

Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The company offers comprehensive energy management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for municipalities, businesses, and organizations.

Year-long research initiative by NHBR will culminate with the unveiling of the NH 200 list on April 11

- Bart Fromuth, CEOAUBURN, NEW HAMPSHIRE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- NH Business Review recently named Bart Fromuth, CEO of Freedom Energy Logistics to the 2024 New Hampshire 200 list. The list of leaders for the 2024 edition is a unique group of people who have made their mark on New Hampshire's economy, business climate and the state."I am deeply honored to be recognized as one of the top 200 most influential business leaders in the state of NH,” stated Bart Fromuth, CEO, Freedom Energy Logistics.“This prestigious acknowledgment is a testament to the relentless hard work, dedication, and passion that my team and I have poured into making a positive difference in our state's energy landscape. I am immensely grateful for the invaluable support and guidance I have received from mentors, colleagues, and partners throughout my journey, as their contributions have played an integral role in my success. This recognition fuels my commitment to continue driving meaningful change and fostering growth within our vibrant business community."New Hampshire's business visionaries have persistently demonstrated ingenuity and motivation across diverse industries, navigating through novel challenges and seizing emerging opportunities. NH Business Review aims to commend these remarkable leaders at its third New Hampshire 200 reception, scheduled for April 11 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Grappone Conference Center in Concord.Alongside the event, NH Business Review is set to release a comprehensive New Hampshire 200 book spotlighting the achievements of the honorees. This esteemed roster, showcasing 200 of the most influential and on-the-rise business figures statewide, is meticulously crafted bi-annually by the NH Business Review editors following extensive research and analysis."We are thrilled to unveil the 2024 edition of the New Hampshire 200 list, showcasing an extraordinary cohort of leaders who are spearheading progress in their respective industries within the Granite State," expressed Mike Cote, NH Business Review's editor. "With the assistance of our first two classes of NH 200 honorees, we were able to find 200 new and unique recipients, representing a cross-section of the thriving pulse of business in New Hampshire today. We eagerly anticipate presenting the people of New Hampshire with this compelling glimpse into the lives of individuals who are undeniably leaving an indelible and positive mark on our state."Introduced five years ago, the New Hampshire 200 initiative acknowledges and celebrates entrepreneurs and leaders hailing from diverse sectors across the state. For this edition, we asked the first two classes of NH 200 for their picks of those that should be recognized. Encompassing areas such as architecture, engineering, construction, business and professional services, education, energy, finance, health care, hospitality, law, manufacturing, media, marketing, nonprofit, real estate, retail and technology, the program recognizes outstanding contributors. The 2024 edition of the New Hampshire 200 book delves into personal, career and industry perspectives, offering readers valuable insights like learned business lessons, encountered challenges, future predictions and more.A sample of other 2024 New Hampshire 200 honorees include:.Sheryl McQuade, Regional president/metro New England, TD Bank.Dan Cronin, CEO, CGI.Sam Evans-Brown, Executive Director, Clean Energy New Hampshire.Jeff Eisenberg, President, EVR Advertising.Travis York, CEO, GYK Antler/York Creative Collective.Tim Messina, CEO, Events United/Studio Lab.Jon Greer, CEO, Wire Belt.Sally Kraft, Vice President, Population Health, Dartmouth Health.Bridget and RJ Harding, Managing Partners, Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion.Cesar Arboleda, Co-owner, LaBelle WineryAbout NH Business ReviewNH Business Review is the only statewide business journal as well as one of the most respected sources of business information, news, and features in the Granite State. With more than 50,000 readers, NH Business Review's print and online publication provides breaking news, essential business information and analysis.About Freedom Energy LogisticsFounded in 2006, Freedom Energy Logistics is a leading energy advisory. The private company offers comprehensive energy supply management and renewable energy solutions supporting energy goals and sustainability objectives for businesses and organizations throughout the U.S. Freedom's team of energy experts has worked with and delivered energy saving, environmentally responsible solutions for some of the largest commercial and industrial companies, municipalities, universities, healthcare facilities, and businesses. With its headquarters located in Auburn, NH, and a second regional office in Westborough, MA, Freedom Energy also has employees serving clients locally throughout the regions. For more information, visit .

