The Centers For Advanced Orthopaedics Expands Footprint And Services With Addition Of Winchester Orthopaedic Associates

(CAO), one of the largest providers of orthopaedic care in the country, continues its growth across the Mid-Atlantic with the addition of Winchester Orthopaedic Associates

into its growing family of integrated care centers. This move marks further expansion of the CAO practice in Virginia and now brings the organization's trusted brand to West Virginia.

Winchester Orthopaedic Associates, known for its expertise in general orthopaedic surgery, physical therapy, and occupational therapy, brings 31

new skilled professionals to CAO. This integration enhances patient access to top-tier musculoskeletal care across an even broader geographic area.

"As we celebrate CAO's 10th anniversary, we are excited to welcome our colleagues at Winchester Orthopaedic Associates. Their commitment to private practice excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our vision," said Dr. Nicholas Grosso, President of CAO. "This partnership not only broadens our reach but also reinforces our pioneering business model that focuses on empowering private practice medicine."

Established in 1973, Winchester Orthopaedic Associates is a premier provider of comprehensive orthopaedic care, with three locations across Winchester and Front Royal, Virginia, as well as a physical therapy practice in Ranson, West Virginia. The team of physicians, advanced practitioners, physical therapists and occupational therapists offers a full range of services, including trauma surgery, Total Joint Replacement, sports medicine offerings, and vestibular/vertigo conditions. Winchester prioritizes a personalized and multifaceted approach to patient care.

"Joining CAO marks a significant new chapter. It enables us to expand our ancillary capabilities and tap into new patient-facing technologies, while maintaining the independence that is a cornerstone of our practice," said Dr. Tom Wise, lead surgeon of Winchester Orthopaedic Associates. "We look forward to collaborating with over 400 leading musculoskeletal providers, as we strengthen our enduring commitment to providing the highest quality care to our community."

CAO was founded in 2013 when 128 orthopaedic physicians representing more than 20 individual private practices across the Mid-Atlantic came together under one unifying mission: to redefine and empower the private practice model of care. CAO has seen considerable growth since its launch, offering orthopaedic specialty care from head to toe across more than 60 conveniently located care centers and more than 60 physical therapy clinics throughout Washington, D.C., Maryland, Virginia and now West Virginia.

For more information about The Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics, or to make an appointment with one of CAO's providers, please visit CFAOrtho .

To learn more about Winchester Orthopaedic Associates, visit: WOAltd .

