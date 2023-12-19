Top 4 Megatrends Driving The Future Of Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Growth Opportunities in Semiconductor Automated Test Equipment" report has been added to
Most production organizations once viewed test systems as non-productive assets. If not for the need for quality, verification, and validation, test system manufacturers may not have been as successful as they are. The semiconductor ATE market emerged because of the increasing need for safe and reliable products that comply with regulations and standards. Test equipment is emerging as a critical data source to pinpoint failures and enable swift corrective/predictive actions from design to manufacturing.
In today's world, semiconductor test systems are no longer just for quality assurance. With the right investments, test solutions can become a strategic asset that helps reduce costs and time-to-market at various stages of the semiconductor value chain. This is primarily due to the impact of mega trends such as electrification, digitization, sustainability, and the emergence of AI, which increases dependence on semiconductors and the performance expectation of ICs. Yet semiconductor design engineers are challenged to pack more performance with low power in a small area. Therefore, the shrinkage of transistor size continues to progress beyond the sub-5nm nodes, with companies including Intel, Samsung, TSMC, and imec announcing their technology roadmap for the next 10 years. As the fundamental demand for semiconductor ATE becomes stronger, ATE OEMs must remain on top of technology advancements and unit volume demand to position new products and deliver the equipment on time.
This report will identify the performance of the semiconductor ATE market during the base year (2022), compare it to historical performance, understand the dynamics, and evaluate its future potential during the next 5 years. The analysis covers the semiconductor ATE market using the following segments: product type, end-user vertical, region, and application.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED:
How will the ATE market perform during the next 5 years? How will the competitive landscape change? How will AI impact the semiconductor ATE market? How will the dynamics of the end-user industries change? How should ATE companies prepare? How will the changing geopolitical landscape impact regional demand? What are the top growth opportunities in this space?
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
Historical Growth Performance Analysis Historical Test Equipment Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) Analysis and Relation to Growth Forecast Assumptions Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast Revenue Forecast
Revenue Forecast by Product Revenue Forecast by End User Revenue Forecast by Region Revenue Forecast by Application Revenue Forecast Analysis, ATMP Investment Landscape, 2020-2023 Notable ATMP Investments Regional Analysis - Competitive Landscape Competitive Environment Revenue Share Analysis - Key Companies M&A Analysis Key Companies and Product Highlights New Product Launches Pricing and Pricing Models Product Analysis by Product Type and Region HQ Key Companies and Product Presence
Top Mega Trends Impacting Semiconductor ATE Market
Top 4 Megatrends Driving the Future of Semiconductor ATE Market Digital Industrial Acceleration - Trends in Semiconductor Devices Sustainability - Trends in Semiconductor Devices Electrification - Trends in Semiconductor Devices Edge AI - Trends in Semiconductor Devices
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Key Challenges and Product Trends
Key Challenges Testing Trends to Overcome Test Time and Cost Reduction Innovations SLT - Emerging and Evolving Testing (beyond Wafer and Package Testing) to Ensure the Reliability of ICs
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Emerging Testing Trends
OTA Validation of Antenna-in-Package (AiP) Far-field OTA Set-up on ATE for AiP Testing Near-field OTA Se-tup on ATE for AiP Testing RF Characterization Test RF Characterization (of AiP) by OTA
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Non-memory Testers
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Memory Testers
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Discrete Testers
Growth Opportunity Analysis - Impact of AI/Data Analytics on Semiconductor ATE Market
The Role of AI and ML in Semiconductor ATE AI Ecosystem in the Semiconductor ATE Landscape Status Quo and the Future of AI/ML in the Semiconductor ATE Market List of AI Initiatives in the Semiconductor ATE Landscape Case Study 1 - Leveraging AI to Reduce the Cleaning Frequency of Probe Cards to Reduce Cost and Increase Tool Availability Case Study 2 - AI for Faster Root-cause Identification of Yield Loss
Growth Opportunity Universe
Growth Opportunity 1: Validation and Verification Growth Opportunity 2: Generative AI Growth Opportunity 3: Digital Transformation Growth Opportunity 4: M&As Growth Opportunity 5: Industry 4.0
