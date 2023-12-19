New Data Shows More Americans Turning To Cannabis During The Holidays In 2023

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



1 in 4 Americans3 plan to gift cannabis this holiday season



63%2 of American adults1 plan to incorporate cannabis into their 2023 Holiday plans

Gen Z and Millennials are leading the trend with 78% (vs. 56% of Gen X and Boomers) in planning to include cannabis in their holiday plans

Parents are significantly more likely to use or gift cannabis than American adults without kids 1 in 3 Americans believe cannabis is a better holiday gift than alcohol



NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skip the scotch and wine this holiday season and give the gift Americans actually want this year: Cannabis! According to data from a new survey by Oak PR - a leading strategic communications agency - roughly 1 in 4 Americans plan to gift cannabis this holiday season, with even more (estimated 63%) planning to incorporate cannabis into their holiday plans in 2023. The survey also shows the continued trend in Americans - specifically Gen Z and Millennials - moving away from the traditional holiday gifts of wine and alcohol, and preferring instead to give and receive cannabis during the holidays. The survey was conducted by Wired Research on behalf of Oak PR.

Results of the survey suggest a growing trend in holiday preferences, with cannabis gaining acceptance and adoption from all types of Americans, most notably:



Additionally, and potentially more culturally shifting than the growing acceptance of cannabis, is the move away from alcohol for many Americans this holiday season.



About 1 in 3 (32%) of those who plan to use or gift cannabis this winter holiday season think that cannabis is a better gift than alcohol. Perhaps this is why around 54 million5 Americans report they'd be happier (35%) and would prefer (36%) to receive cannabis over alcohol as gifts this holiday season.

“The results of the survey are both eye-opening and somewhat expected when you consider the growth of legal cannabis in the U.S. and people are always looking for new and interesting gift options,” says Drew Tybus, Oak PR CEO.“With more states across the country now offering some form of legal cannabis to Americans than ever before, people have a choice of how they want to celebrate, have fun, and give gifts that people will be excited about. We see the most interesting trend being the correlation between younger Americans (Gen Z and Millennials) - many of whom are now parents themselves - considering cannabis their preferred choice over alcohol this holiday season. Being a parent during the holidays can be extra stressful, and cannabis can be an excellent option when it comes to relaxing.”

Survey Methodology

The Oak PR Holiday Cannabis Survey - conducted by Wired Research - surveyed 951 nationally representative Americans aged 21+. The survey was conducted online between November 10, 2023 and November 13, 2023. The study has a margin of error of +/- 3.2%.

About Oak PR

Oak PR is a strategy-first communications firm, specializing in relevancy, engagement and deep influence initiatives. The agency crafts and executes custom marketing and communications programs that shift perceptions and drive conversation, specifically for companies and brands in the CPG, Food & Beverage and Cannabis industries. Learn more at

About Wired Research

Wired Research is a leading insights consultancy created to electrify brand content for brands big and small. Wired Research's work uncovers human insights to craft powerful narratives that help brands spark conversations. For more information about Wired Research, please visit .

1 Among a survey of 951 Americans ages 21+

