Veterinary Rapid Test Kits Industry Analysis 2023-2028: Significant Growth Amid Rise In Pet Ownership And Point-Of-Care Diagnostics Trend

The global veterinary rapid test kits market is projected to grow at a compelling 8.53% CAGR from 2022 to 2028, according to the latest market outlook and forecast report available on our research page.

Industry Trends and Opportunities: Mergers & Acquisitions, and Shift to Point-of-Care Testing

Recent years have seen the veterinary rapid test kits market expand due to strategic mergers and acquisitions, fueling product expansion and increased market reach. Concurrently, a shift towards point-of-care testing (POCT) has emerged as a prominent trend, particularly for early diagnosis and prevention in animals, improving access to animal testing in all locales, including areas with resource limitations.

Non-Infectious Animal Health Conditions Fuel Expansion of Veterinary Rapid Test Kits

Notably, the proliferation of non-infectious diseases such as diabetes and cancer in pets has escalated the demand for veterinary rapid test kits. This trend is reflected in the expansion of test kit applications, addressing a wider spectrum of animal health concerns.

Surge in Animal Healthcare Spending and Pet Ownership: A Key Driver

With rising concerns over zoonotic diseases and the health implications they entail, there's an increasing focus on animal well-being. This perspective is mirrored by elevated spending on pet and livestock animal healthcare. Furthermore, pet ownership has surged in recent years, creating a significant market for veterinary services and products, including rapid test kits.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Animal Type

The escalating pet adoption rates and associated diagnostic expenditures substantially augment the market growth for companion animal diagnosis. Advance in veterinary rapid test kits caters to common conditions affecting these pets, inducing market progression.



Companion Animals Livestock Animals

By Application

The application of rapid test kits for viral diseases has captured the bulk of the market share, powered by the high incidence of viral infections across animal populations.



Viral Diseases

Bacterial Diseases

Parasite Diseases Others

By End-Users

Veterinary reference laboratories lead the end-user segment, owing to their initial contact for animal health condition diagnostics. Yet, veterinary hospitals and clinics are swiftly growing, especially in emerging regions, which spells a plethora of untapped opportunities.



Veterinary Reference Laboratories

Veterinary Hospitals

Veterinary Clinics Others

Geographical Analysis

North America remains at the forefront of the market, steered by considerable pet ownership and health expenditure. However, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth owing to a substantial livestock population and a spike in companion animal ownership.

Market Overview

The market landscape is characterized by a mix of global and local players offering an array of products for both companion and livestock animal diagnosis. A focused approach on product innovation and strategic expansions by key players such as IDEXX and Zoetis Services heightens the market competition.

Key Questions Addressed



What is the current market size and growth rate?

Who are the key players driving the market? Which factors are propelling market advancement?

The full insights and detailed analysis of the global veterinary rapid test kits market provide key stakeholders with valuable data to make informed decisions. As the industry pivots to meet the challenges of pet and livestock disease diagnosis head-on, the report serves as an indispensable resource for better understanding market dynamics.

Key Attributes