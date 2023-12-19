(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market was valued USD 1.5 Billion in 2023 and projected to reach USD 22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 40.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030 Richmond, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market” , by Component (Software and Services {Professional and Managed}, Deployment Mode (On-Premise, Cloud and Hybrid), Organization Size (Large Enterprises and SMEs), End-use Industry (BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecommunications and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030. Global Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market Report Scope:

Report Details Market size value in 2023 USD 1.5 Billion Market size value in 2030 USD 22.5 Billion CAGR (2023-2030) 40.3% Forecast Period 2023–2030 Historic Data 2019 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/USD Billion) Segments Covered Deployment Mode , Component, Organization Size, End User Industry and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW Authomize BeyondTrust Sample of Companies Covered Britive Check Point CrowdStrike

Market Overview

The Global Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market is experiencing robust growth driven by the escalating demand for comprehensive security solutions in cloud environments. With organizations increasingly migrating towards cloud-based infrastructure, the need to manage and secure entitlements has become paramount. CIEM solutions, encompassing software and services, play a pivotal role in providing identity and access management across diverse industries such as IT, BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors. The market is characterized by the rising adoption of public, private, and hybrid cloud deployment models, offering flexibility to enterprises. Identity-based, role-based, and policy-based entitlements are key components ensuring a granular level of access control. North America and Europe stand as prominent regions witnessing significant CIEM adoption, while Asia Pacific shows promising growth opportunities. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the CIEM market is poised to evolve, providing organizations with the tools needed to secure their cloud infrastructure effectively.

Major Vendors In The Global Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) Market:



Authomize

BeyondTrust

Britive

Check Point

CrowdStrike

CyberArk

Ermetic

IBM

Microsoft

One Identity

Orca Security

Palo Alto Networks

Radware

Rapid7

SailPoint

Saviynt

SecurEnds Senhasegura

Requirement for effective administration of identities, access, and privileges

Contemporary enterprises are increasingly transitioning their primary operations to the cloud, encompassing various processes, workloads, applications, and data spread across platforms offered by cloud service providers. In this evolving landscape, organizations are turning to Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) solutions to adeptly oversee access rights and privileges within both single and multi-cloud environments. CIEM proves instrumental in identifying and averting potential risks arising from the management of privileges. Employing diverse approaches, CIEM ensures that the actions of identities align with expectations. The CIEM strategy adheres to the principle of least privilege (POLP), effectively governing permissions in both private and public cloud settings, thereby minimizing and mitigating risks associated with excessive privilege. Such risks encompass potential cloud leaks, data breaches, or insider threats. CIEM solutions, in this context, possess the capability to grant, resolve, enforce, or revoke access rights and privileges for all identities involved.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increasing Cloud Adoption

Growing Complexity of Cloud Environments Remote Work Trends

Opportunities:



Integration with Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Support for Emerging Cloud Technologies Expanding into New Verticals

Leveraging sophisticated technology to recommend the adoption of the principle of least privilege for a particular task.

Organizations are increasingly embracing CIEM solutions for their ability to utilize advanced techniques, including ML, to suggest the implementation of the principle of least privilege for specific tasks. With AI and ML-powered analytics, end users can efficiently manage extensive entitlement data. Businesses can swiftly identify and address high-risk permissions through a risk-based assessment of both human and nonhuman identities within cloud setups. CIEM employs analytics, machine learning, and other technologies to detect anomalies in account entitlements, such as privilege accumulation and inactive or unnecessary entitlements. Consequently, CIEM emerges as an effective solution for implementing least privilege approaches, presenting a growth opportunity for the CIEM market by leveraging advanced techniques like ML for privilege recommendations.

The market for Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) is led by North America.

In 2022, the largest market share in CIEM is attributed to North America, driven by several key factors. This region is home to economically robust countries, such as the US and Canada, boasting highly developed technological infrastructure. North America stands out as the most mature market, given the concentration of large enterprises in the region. The United States, in particular, plays a pivotal role in contributing the highest share to the CIEM market. The positive trajectory of the CIEM market in North America is evident, fueled by numerous companies and industries adopting cloud services and solutions as integral components of their business strategies. This strategic adoption aims to ensure market sustainability and enhance productivity levels. CIEM proves instrumental for enterprises in mitigating risks associated with potential attacks by malicious users and data breaches arising from excessive permissions on such infrastructure.

The Rotary Wing Segment is Anticipated to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

Based on end-use industry the Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) market is segmented into BFSI, Healthcare & Life sciences, Retail & E-commerce, Manufacturing, Government & Public Sector, Energy & Utilities, IT & Telecommunications and Others. The cloud infrastructure entitlement management market witnessed a noteworthy Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) segment. Banks and financial institutions are embracing modern approaches for financial transactions, with a notable trend being the migration of BFSI operations to the cloud. Cloud services offer the BFSI sector the advantages of a highly available and efficient network, leading to substantial cost savings in terms of both capital and the maintenance of complex on-site IT facilities. The adoption of cloud technology also eliminates the substantial upfront costs associated with acquiring hardware. As a result of this shift to the cloud, banks can effectively utilize CIEM providers to establish and enforce access policies across their cloud infrastructure..

