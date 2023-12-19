Techmer PM Welcomes Ben Stilwell As Chief Financial Officer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ben Stilwell has over 25 years of progressive experience in engineering and finance

CLINTON, Tenn., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, a leading materials design firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ben Stilwell as its new chief financial officer. Stilwell brings a wealth of financial expertise and strategic insight to Techmer PM, further fortifying the company's leadership team through sustained growth and innovation.



With an impressive track record in financial management and a comprehensive understanding of manufacturing accounting, Stilwell is poised to play a pivotal role in Techmer's continued success. Stilwell is familiar with the plastics industry, having served as division chief financial officer at Berry Global Corporation for almost 15 years. He has extensive experience in financial strategy, risk management, and business development.

“We are excited to welcome Stilwell to our executive team. His proven financial leadership and strategic insight will be instrumental in steering Techmer through our growth,” said Michael McHenry, Techmer PM's chief executive officer.“His appointment underscores our dedication to assembling a leadership team committed to OneTechmer, innovation, and operational excellence.”

Stilwell began his career as a nuclear engineer and progressed into leadership roles in finance in the last 20 years. He has served as a chief financial officer for companies in energy services, tooling manufacturing, and the plastic packaging industry. Stilwell will oversee Techmer's financial operations, drive financial planning, and implement initiatives to optimize operational efficiency.

“I am impressed by Techmer's commitment to excellence and am excited about the prospect of contributing to the company's continued success,” said Stilwell.“I am eager to collaborate with the talented teams. My goal is to ensure our financial strategies not only support the company's immediate objectives but also lay a robust foundation for long-term success.”

Stilwell earned his Bachelor of Science in Physics from Murray State University. He also holds a Master of Science in nuclear engineering from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Southern Indiana.

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates seven North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its“Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at