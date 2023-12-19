New Cozy Mystery Brings Readers—Senior Angst And Discovery On The High Seas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Palmetto Publishing's New Release MURDER & SERENITY Combines Later-in-Life Romance With A Murder On A Cruise Ship

Charleston, SC, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dive into author Joan Barrett Brady's newest cozy mystery novel, Murder & Serenity: A Mature Romance Mystery, that melds romance, murder, and the high seas into one dazzling narrative.

Newly retired and recently single Deana is not ready for her life to slow down. After decades marred by the personal pain of sexual abuse, workplace harassment, and marital infidelity, all Deana wants to do is pursue a lifelong passion: traveling the world.

However, when she becomes a paid travel companion to see the world on someone else's dime, no degree of client screening could prepare her for the deadly challenges she encounters on a cruise to Curaçao. Before she realizes what's happening, Deana becomes embroiled in dangerous events that force her to seek the truth and right a lie.

Part murder mystery, part art heist on the open sea, Murder & Serenity explores a 60-year-old woman's quest to find meaning and worth as she enters the later years of her life.

Murder & Serenity is a read right up the alley for female Boomer readers, who will resonate with the references to '70s and '80s pop culture-and laugh out loud at the horror stories about online dating in your fifties and sixties.

Murder & Serenity: A Mature Romance Mystery is available for purchase online at Amazon and Barnes and Noble .

About the Author:

Joan Brady had fulfilling careers in television and in politics-both of which offered the perfect breeding ground for writing intriguing fiction. She writes for the enjoyment of all readers, with specific references to pop culture relatable to her Boomer-aged contemporaries. A visit to the hedonistic Club Med resort in the 1970s and ventures onto dating sites for seniors helped bring realism to her characters' interesting experiences. Having sailed on the Queen Mary II and other cruise ships, Joan infuses her experience when writing of the mystique of ocean travel. Much like the novel's protagonist, she loves to travel-somewhere, anywhere.

Attachment

Murder & Serenity

CONTACT: Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing ...