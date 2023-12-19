Fineqia International Inc. Contemplates Move Of Corporate Headquarters

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Fineqia International Inc. (the "Company" or "Fineqia") (CSE: FNQ) (OTC: FNQQF) (Frankfurt: FNQA), the digital asset and fintech investment business, announces that is it investigating the move of its corporate headquarters to a new domicile outside of Canada. The Company is currently based out of Vancouver, British Columbia in Canada.This possible move is to better align Fineqia's head office with its operations in the United Kingdom, Europe, and increasingly in the Middle East. The move is a pivotal step in enhancing the Company's operational efficiency and market reach within these key regions. By positioning itself in closer proximity to its European operations, Fineqia aims to leverage local market dynamics and regulatory landscapes more effectively, thereby bolstering its presence and influence locally and in the global financial sector.Irrespective of the redomicile decision, Fineqia's stock will continue to be listed in Canada. This continuity reflects the Company's dedication to its Canadian investors and the importance of the Canadian market in its overall business strategy. Fineqia's shares currently trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE).To support its potential relocation, Fineqia is selecting a new audit firm with the necessary approvals and digital asset expertise across Canadian and international jurisdictions. A new audit firm will help better align its auditing processes with its evolving operations and prospective new corporate domicile. The Company announces the resignation of its current auditor, who will arrange for the necessary handover to a new firm.The Company is actively evaluating several jurisdictions used by many multi-national companies, including the Isle of Man, Jersey, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and the United Arab Emirates as potential new domiciles for its corporate headquarters.About Fineqia International Inc.Fineqia ( ) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. It also provides a platform to support and manage the issuance of debt securities in the UK. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech.Media ContactsAngus CampbellNominis Advisory...Athraa BheekooLuna PR...FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:Katarina Kupcikova, Marketing & Communications ManagerE. ...T. +44 7806 730 769Stephen McCann, Interim Chief Financial OfficerE. ...T. +44 7552 278055FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTSSome statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

