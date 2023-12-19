American Family Care Opens Additional Clinic In Metro Cincinnati

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- American Family Care (AFC), the nation's leading provider of urgent care and accessible primary care, continues to expand its national healthcare network with the opening of a second location in Cincinnati on December 15, 2023. The new state-of-the-art facility in Oakley/Hyde Park is equipped just like the first AFC facility in nearby West Chester. AFC Oakley/Hyde Park provides efficient, reliable, and affordable health care services to families seven days a week.The new AFC urgent care center in Oakley/Hyde Park offers a comprehensive suite of medical services that save families time and money. The center is staffed with caring and compassionate medical professionals who are deeply committed to providing outstanding care.“We are excited about this location and what it means for the community of Oakley/Hyde Park,” explains Dr. Shri Rao, medical director of AFC Oakley/Hyde Park.“We are here to lessen the burden on area emergency departments by providing treatment for everything from coronavirus testing to colds and flu as well as cuts, bruises, and fractures. We are a much-needed healthcare resource for people who live and work nearby.”AFC Oakley/Hyde Park Services.On-Site Lab Testing – AFC Oakley/Hyde Park's on-site laboratory provides a wide variety of lab work, including COVID-19, flu, and STD testing. The clinic will offer Abbott Rapid COVID-19 testing to provide fast, accurate diagnoses. The Abbott test produces results in 15 minutes or less..Large-Scale Availability – The brand new 3,600-square-foot facility can treat a large number of patients thanks to its eight exam rooms and dedicated staff..Variety of Medical Care – AFC Oakley/Hyde Park staff brings a variety of expertise to offer urgent care, occupational medicine , and sports physicals for students in the community..State-of-the-Art Technology – Digital x-ray equipment allows AFC staff to take and read x-rays within minutes. Patients are provided with copies on a CD upon discharge..Extended Hours – AFC Oakley/Hyde Park will be open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends.“It is an honor to open a second location in greater Cincinnati to help more families find accessible and inexpensive urgent care services,” say independent owners and operators, Jed Sherman and Kal Patel.“We know firsthand the community's need for affordable and convenient urgent care. We are proud to play our part in helping families in Oakley/Hyde Park and the surrounding areas receive top-tier medical care.”For more information, visit us at .

