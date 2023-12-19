2Nd ODI: India Stumble To 211 Despite Sudharsan, KL Rahul Fifties Against South Africa

(MENAFN- IANS) Gqeberha (South Africa), Dec 19 (IANS) B Sai Sudharsan struck his second successive half-century and skipper KL Rahul scored a fifty but India lost steam in the middle and were bowled out a poor 211 in 46.2 overs against South Africa in the second One-day International here on Tuesday.

Sai Sudharsan scored 62 off 83 balls, hitting seven fours and a six, while Rahul contributed 56, coming off 64 deliveries and studded with seven boundaries, the rest of the batters failed to stay at the crease for long after South Africa won the toss and elected to field first.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) was the first to go, getting out off the second delivery of the match, trapped lbw as the ball swung in past the inside edge to hit the pad in line. Gaikwad reviewed the decision but could not reverse the decision.

From 4/1, India were down to 46/2 as Tilak Varma fell to a superb Nandre Burger bouncer, that cramped the batter and was caught at fine leg.

Sai Sudharsan and KL Rahul raised 68 runs for the third wicket, with the former completing his half-century off 65 balls, hitting six fours and a six, in the process.

But just when it looked like the third wicket partnership had pulled India out of the woods, Sudharsan got out, edging behind off a superb delivery by Lizaad Williams, beaten for pace as it lands on hard length, kicks up off the surface and kisses the batter's glove as he shapes up to play a cut shot.

Sanju Samson (12), Rinku Singh (17) and Azar Patel (7) failed to fire, and a middle-order collapse undid India. Rahul completed his half-century off 60 balls, hitting six boundaries.

Arshdeep Singh landed some lusty blows on his way to a 17-ball 18 as India stumbled to 211, a score well below par on a pitch that offered the South African bowlers some assistance.

For South Africa, left-arm pacer Nandre Burger 3-30 while another leftie Beuran Hendricks claimed 2-34. Spinner Keshav Maharaj claimed 2-50 as South Africa came up with a fine bowling display after their batters had failed to fire in a massive eight-wicket defeat to India in the opening ODI of the three-match series.

Brief scores:

India 211 all out in 46.2 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 62, K.L Rahul 56; Nandre Burger 3-30, Beuran Hendricks 2-34, Keshav Maharaj 2-51) against South Africa.

