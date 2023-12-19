Holding(S) In Company

| NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS
|
| 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :
| DOWNING STRATEGIC MICRO-CAP INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
| 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an“X” if appropriate)
| UK issuer
|
| 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an“X”)
| An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|
| An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|
| An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|
| Other (please specify) iii:
The investment manager of MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc & Premier Miton Worldwide Opportunities Fund has changed from Premier Fund Managers Ltd to AVI Global Investors (AVI)
| X
| 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv
| Name
| Premier Miton Group plc
| City and country of registered office (if applicable)
| Guildford, England
| 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) v
| Name
|
| City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|
| 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :
| 15/12/2023
| 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
| 18/12/2023
| 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|
| % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
| % of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
| Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
| Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii
| Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
| 0.0%
|
| 0.0%
| 0
| Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
| 9.96%
|
| 9.96%
|
|
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
| A: Voting rights attached to shares
| Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
| Number of voting rights ix
| % of voting rights
| Direct
(DTR5.1)
| Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
| Direct
(DTR5.1)
| Indirect
(DTR5.2.1)
| GB00BF0SCX52
| 0
| 0
| 0
| 0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| SUBTOTAL 8. A
| 0
| 0%
|
| B 1: Financial Instruments according to 3 (1) (a)
| Type of financial instrument
| Expiration
date x
| Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
| Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
| % of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|
|
|
| B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to 3 (1) (b)
| Type of financial instrument
| Expiration
date x
| Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
| Physical or cash
Settlement xii
| Number of voting rights
| % of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|
|
|
| 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an“X”)
| Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
| X
| Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv
|
| Name xv
| % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
| Premier Miton Group plc
| Premier Miton Group Plc
|
|
| Premier Miton Group plc
| Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd
|
|
| Premier Miton Group plc
| Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd
|
|
| Premier Miton Group plc
| Premier Asset Management Limited
|
|
| Premier Miton Group plc
| Premier Investment Group Ltd
|
|
| Premier Miton Group plc
| Premier Fund Managers Ltd
| 0.000000
| 0
|
| 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
| Name of the proxy holder
|
| The number and % of voting rights held
|
| The date until which the voting rights will be held
|
|
| 11. Additional information xvi
| Please note this notification is being made largely due to a transfer of duties from Premier Fund Managers Ltd to AVI Global Investors (AVI).