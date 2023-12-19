School Principal Ditches School To Sell Hotdogs On The Street

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MOBILE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When Dr. Wendy Clanton told her family she was quitting her job an assistant principal just 18 months from retirement, they were startled but supportive. "I felt like I was part of a huge system, and I was no longer making a diffirence in the lives of individual children," explained Clanton. "I wanted to do more to help others in a real personal way, and I felt like my hands were tied in the school system."

She purchased a small cart and named it Lil' Red's Cart. Fitting since she and her daughter have red hair. She began selling hotdogs on the corner of Bienville Square downtown Mobile, Alabama, and she quickly became known as "the hotdog lady." "I'm not just selling hotdogs, I'm selling hope and a smile. Regular customers began to open up and share issues with me, and I've been able to comfort them with some little joke or word of advice. Of course, we have broke, homeless people downtown that call me mom, and I feed them too," said Clanton.

As her love for the streets and the people began to grow, she decided to expand and buy a large food truck. Her food truck is usually located on the corner of Joachim St. and Dauphin St. near the Hilton, but she's been spotted all over Baldwin County. "A few weeks ago I enlisted the help of two homeless guys and they built me an amazing stable and manger scene for Christmas. They were so proud of what they had done for me, but I was the one who was most touched by their efforts," said Clanton.

Giving back to the community is something she has always been known for. With decades of service to the school system and a dozen years in the classroom, she built an entourage of fans, friends, and people she calls family. "It doesn't matter where I am in Mobile, I always seem to run into a former student. I love it when they step up to get some conecuh nachos and say "Dr. Clanton!? What are you doing here?" My heart is so full of love working in my food truck, but it's hard work. I gave up a solid pay check. When you are depending on the weather and foot traffic, it can be scary. That's why I need all y'all to come see me!" says Clanton.

Not only does Clanton have a food cart, but she she sells personalized sublimated gifts. "Mugs, puzzles, baby clothes, key chains, door knockers, jerseys, team sports items, Mardi Gras trinkets, you name it! Anything you want, I can do it," says Clanton. "I just love making people happy. Sometimes it takes a pay cut and life change to make that happen. I love being my own boss, even if I'm no longer making a six figure salary, I'm fulfilled, and that's what matters," said Clanton.

"Having Wendy downtown is a blessing. She makes everybody feel special," said Mark, a homeless man waiting on conecuh nachos from Dr. Wendy Clanton.

