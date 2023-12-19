New Thriller Delivers Epic Action While Exploring The Deep Economic State

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Post Hill set to release explosive new novel, QUOZ: A FINANCIAL THRILLER, by fintech exec turned author, MEL MATTISON.

- Publishers WeeklyNEW YORK, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Slated for publication on January 30, 2024, and available for pre-order now, Quoz will be published by Post Hill Press and distributed by Simon & Schuster. Kirkus Reviews calls the new novel,“A captivating financial thriller that works.”With Quoz, debut author Mel Mattison pulls back the curtain on the obscure and powerful world of central bankers. Former member of the US House of Representatives, Trey Radel, says that“Mattison's book, while fictional, shares shockingly real insight into global politics, power, and finance... As governments around the world seek to exert tyrannical control over currency, Quoz serves as a cautionary tale for what lies ahead. You've been warned.”Set in the near future, the novel takes readers on a financial tour de force imagining the impact of AI and quantum computing on the financial markets as well as international efforts to create a new monetary regime based on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Against this backdrop, Mattison introduces the world to Rory O'Connor, a financial genius who helped create ICARUS-the quantum supercomputer that controls global markets in the year 2027 with AI and algorithms. But Rory has recently suffered some tough breaks. He's checked out of high finance and into a self-imposed exile on the island of Puerto Rico. After a former colleague finds anomalies with ICARUS that could lead to a stock market crash, Rory quickly finds himself called back into action and at the nexus of a high-stakes international conspiracy. In the process, he discovers a hidden thumb drive that contains the mysterious and encrypted Vega files, which might just offer the world economy a lifeline. Now, Rory must travel to Switzerland, home of the central bank for central banks: the shadowy Bank for International Settlements. With some help from unlikely sources, Rory must access the ICARUS mainframe, decrypt the Vega files, overcome his demons, and save the world from financial chaos. If he fails, the globe descends into an economic Armageddon controlled by madmen and psychopathic bankers.Massimo Paone, former Chief Investment Officer at Populist Capital, notes, "Thriller readers with any interest in finance need to read Quoz! It's like The Big Short meets The Terminal List. Perfect for fans of Michael Lewis and Jack Carr.” Publishers Weekly writes that“Mattison smartly heightens suspense by cluing in readers to certain details of the book's central conspiracy before his characters unearth them, and his knowledge of international finance lends weight and authenticity.”Author Mel Mattison leverages over twenty years' experience in the realm of high finance to deliver that real-world authenticity in his fictional narratives. He holds an MBA from Duke University and studied creative writing at Loyola University Chicago. Mel has held key posts with both established asset managers such as Russell Investments and fast-growth startup firms like United Capital (acquired 2019 by Goldman Sachs). He has served as the CEO of three different FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealers and established himself as an expert in the operation of financial firms.Mel Mattison is available for article/blog interviews, podcasts, radio, and TV appearances as well as book signings. Topics available for discussion include: cryptocurrencies, central banks & CBDCs, crypto regulation, precious metals, the art & craft of writing, thriller novels, the Bank for International Settlements, monetary & fiscal policy, impact of tech on finance, general stock market analysis, inflation, and other related subjects.Quoz: A Financial Thriller is available wherever books are sold including Amazon , Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, and more. For booking and other information, email .... To learn more about Quoz and its author, visit .Pub Date: Jan 30, 2024; Post Hill Press; ISBN 979-8-88845-202-8

Mel Mattison

Quoz: A Financial Thriller

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Twitter

Quoz Short Trailer