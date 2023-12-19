Working Solutions Law Firm, NY Employment Law Firm, Announces Action On Unpaid Wages And Overtime In Security Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Working Solutions Law Firm is a team of top-rated employment attorneys based in New York City and New Jersey.

- Chris Q. DavisBROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Working Solutions Law Firm, a team of top-rated attorneys working on employment law including unpaid wages and overtime issues in New York and New Jersey at , has announced new litigation in the US District Court Eastern District of New York. The case is Civil Action No. 1:23-cv-8355, and concerns Mr. Pedro Rodriguez v. Inter-Con Security Systems, inc. More information can be found via the official website at and via ."Every worker, no matter what industry, is entitled by law to the correct payment of wages, including overtime," remarked Chris Q. Davis, Managing Partner. "This case alleges the non-payment of required overtime pursuant to New York Labor Law."Here is background on this litigation. Pedro Rodriguez, represented by The Law Office of Christopher Q. Davis, PLLC, has filed a collective and class action lawsuit in the US District Court, Eastern District of New York, against Inter-Con Security Systems, Inc. The action alleges violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and New York Labor Law (NYLL) related to non-exempt hourly Airport Security Agents (ASAs) and Lead Airport Security Agents (LASAs) at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).Plaintiffs claim that Inter-Con denied them gap time compensation and overtime pay by requiring them to work "off-the-clock" after their scheduled hours and failing to provide accurate wage statements. Pedro Rodriguez serves as the Lead Plaintiff, and Inter-Con is identified as the defendant. The complaint asserts that Inter-Con qualifies as an employer under both FLSA and NYLL and controlled the work performed by the plaintiffs. Additionally, it mentions that Inter-Con's gross business volume meets the statutory threshold for FLSA coverage.Media seeking more information on this case are encouraged to contact the law firm at (646) 430-7930. In addition, persons who may think that they are being subjected to "unpaid wages" or "unpaid overtime" are encouraged to reach out for a free consultation with an attorney or visit /unpaid-wages-and-overtime . Unpaid wages and overtime pose significant issues in New York and New Jersey. Irrespective of being salaried or hourly employees, those working over 40 hours per week should receive additional compensation. Individuals experiencing payment discrepancies are encouraged to reach out to a confidential legal consultation.ABOUT WORKING SOLUTIONS LAW FIRMWorking Solutions Law Firm is a law firm with offices in New York (New York City) and New Jersey that is committed to serving the possible needs of clients who are seeking an attorney. This includes but is not limited to claims of discrimination, retaliation, FMLA violations, wrongful termination, benefits & vacation pay, FLSA violations such as unpaid & overtime wages, severance agreements, and sexual harassment. For employers, the law firm handles issues such as litigation defense, handbook & contract drafting, compliance & HR advisory services, small business services, and startup services. Persons who may have employment law issues are encouraged to reach out to the law firm for a confidential, no obligation consultation.

