Investment Funds And Asset Management Market Sees Growth In Poland With A Positive 2023-2025 Outlook

The asset management and investment funds market in Poland has entered a phase of revival, according to a newly released research publication. After years of stagnation, the sector is now poised for significant growth, with a strong performance recorded in the third quarter of 2023.

The comprehensive overview presented in the report draws on the main pillars of the Polish market, including mutual funds, insurance, and pension assets. Moreover, a mid-term forecast for the period 2023-2025 signals a bullish trend for stakeholders and market participants.

Key Highlights and Developments in Poland's Asset Management Sector



The total assets under management in key segments saw an uplift to over PLN 700 billion, marking a significant increase from the prior year.

Mutual funds lead the market with assets surpassing PLN 304 billion, indicating their centrality to Poland's investment infrastructure.

The report anticipates a more than 40% growth in the total value of assets under management over a three-year horizon. Rapid expansion within the "new" third-pillar pension system (PPK) has been identified as a major driver for future growth.

Implications for Poland's Financial Services and Potential for Investors

The resurgence in the Polish investment market suggests a fertile ground for both domestic and international investors. This development aligns with broader economic trends and regulatory initiatives aimed at enriching financial services in Poland. Stakeholders are advised to delve into the report's insights to align their strategic planning with the forecasted growth trajectory.

Overall, the examination of Poland's investment funds and asset management market through this research publication offers a valuable lens on the burgeoning opportunities within the sector. It presents an indispensable resource to finance professionals, institutional investors, and market analysts tracking the evolving trends and forecasts in Poland's asset management landscape.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Asset Management Market



Asset management market in Poland: Key Segments, 2Q/3Q 2023

Assets under management evolution, 2019-1H23 Top asset managers (groups) by AuM, 2Q/3Q 2023

3. Investment Funds



CEE 8 Investment fund industry - size vs. growth matrix, 2019-1H23

CEE investment funds penetration benchmarks, 1H23

Evolution of assets, number of funds & managers, 2018-3Q23

Fund assets by type of fund (open-end, closed), 2018-3Q23

Fund assets by underlying asset mix, 2020-3Q23

Fund assets by origin of assets (public/non-public assets), 2018-3Q23

Top 10 players in investment fund market, 3Q23

Market share evolution of top fund managers, 2020-3Q23

Top fund managers by client count, 3Q23

Distribution - online distribution platforms, 2023

Local funds invested in foreign assets and foreign funds, 3Q23

Investment fund assets flows, 1Q20-3Q23

Fund assets structure by: dominating asset class, dedication, geo- scope, open vs. closed, 3Q23

Ownership of funds by groups (retail/financial/other), 4Q19-2Q23

Structure of Personal Financial Assets (PFA). The share of Investment funds within savings of households, 2018-2Q23

Value of deposits, cash & investment funds held by households outstanding value, 2018-1H23

Fees and commissions charged by top fund managers, Nov. 23

Revenues and costs of fund managers, 2022

Profitability tree for fund managers, 2019-2022

Regulations: Fund management fee limitations

Top players' profiles - Ipopema TFI

Top players' profiles - PKO TFI

Top players' profiles - PZU TFI

Top players' profiles - Goldman Sachs TFI

Top players' profiles - Pekao TFI M&A transactions including fund managers in Poland

4. Pension Funds



Composition of the pension sector (2nd and 3rd Pillar)

Pillar II: Assets, members, average account value, 2019-3Q23

Pillar II: Top pension asset managers (OFE), 3Q23

Pillar III - New pension vehicles: PPK overview (3rd pillar)

Pillar III - PPK: assets, members evolution, 2020-1H23

Pillar III - Summary, all products: assets, accounts, 2020-1H23 Pillar II: Managers (OFE) profitability tree, 2019-2022

5. Insurance Assets



Technical reserves by type evolution, 2019-2Q23

Technical reserves by segment and by company, 2022

Profitability of life insurers, 2018-2022 Profitability of non-life insurers, 2018-2022

6. Forecasts

Asset Management Market: Mid-term forecast for assets: investment fund assets, pension assets (p2, p3), insurance investments, 2023-2025

Companies Mentioned



Allianz TFI

Goldman Sachs TFI

Ipopema

Pekao TFI

PKO TFI

Santander TFI TFI PZU

