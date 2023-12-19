UPDATE – Landing Partners With CLEAR To Bring New Level Of Security And Convenience To Apartment Rentals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership offers seamless identity verification to Landing members

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing , the company behind the first membership for flexible apartment living, has partnered with CLEAR, the secure identity company, to introduce a new level of security, convenience, and peace of mind to the Landing community.



Landing has integrated CLEAR's secure identity verification technology into the Landing platform to enable Landing members to seamlessly authenticate their identity, accelerating the verification process. The integration also unlocks benefits for Landing members who opt-in to verify their identity with CLEAR beyond the Landing community, allowing those individuals to access and leverage their CLEAR account across CLEAR's ecosystem in travel, sports and entertainment, healthcare, and beyond. The frictionless verification process is completely free for Landing members, and as an added bonus, new CLEAR members will unlock two free months of CLEAR Plus .

“We've built mutual trust across the Landing community, promoting integrity across our membership network,” said Marcus Higgins, Chief Operating Officer at Landing.“Our integration with CLEAR advances that work, streamlining our verification process while preserving a high level of confidence between parties.”

“We're excited to bring CLEAR to the residential real estate sector and give property managers peace of mind that the tenants they're interacting with are verified,” said Kasra Moshkani, EVP, CLEAR Verified.“This partnership not only enhances security for Landing's property partners, but it's quick, easy, and convenient for tenants – enhancing the apartment rental experience for everyone.”

Natively integrated into Landing's verification process, members who are new to CLEAR will be prompted to verify their identity using their government-issued ID and by taking a photo of themselves using the camera on their device. Returning CLEAR Members will simply be prompted to take a photo of themselves to verify their identity.

To learn more about Landing's verification process, visit .

