Therapeutic Hair Oil Market Projected To Reach US$ 5,692.4 Million By 2034, With A CAGR Of 4.7% | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Dec. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per Future Market Insights (FMI) industry analysis, the valuation for the global therapeutic hair oil market is expected to reach US$ 3,769.6 million in 2024. The market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% , with an estimated valuation of US$ 5,692.4 million in 2034.



The market is expanding due to increasing consumer awareness regarding the availability and benefits of several therapeutic hair oils. The prevalence of diseases such as lupus, cancer, and burning scalp syndrome, which cause alopecia and hair-related issues, is driving the demand for therapeutic hair oils.

As consumers become more conscious of chemicals in the products they use, they are gravitating toward therapeutic hair oil for its natural and clean ingredients. Products containing therapeutic hair oil are thought to nurture hair and produce positive effects on several hair problems.

Thinning hair and dry or flaky scalp are among the hair issues that these oils are used to cure. Furthermore, as therapeutic hair oils are composed of natural components and offer several advantages, the demand for therapeutic hair oils is rising among modern consumers.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study-



The hair growth oil segment emerges as the dominant product type, capturing around 24.5% of the market value share.

By age group, the men's group is projected to surge at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

E-commerce websites as a distribution channel is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2034.

The global market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.7% through 2034. The valuation for the therapeutic hair oil market is estimated to reach US$ 5,692.4 million in 2034.



“The comprehensive analysis underscores the increasing consumer awareness regarding hair health, driving the demand for specialized therapeutic hair oils. The study anticipates sustained market expansion, fueled by innovative product formulations and a growing preference for natural and organic ingredients among consumers.” – says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape

The market for therapeutic hair oils is characterized by fragmentation, with the presence of several local, emerging, and established players. These key players have undertaken promotional initiatives to raise awareness about the benefits of therapeutic hair oils, utilizing attractive pre-filled oil bottles and packaging as part of their marketing efforts. Key players are directed toward product launch and development to expand their market reach.

Key Companies Profiled



Bajaj Corp Ltd

Emami Group

Dabur

Marico Limited

L'Oréal SA

Unilever

Henkel AG & CO

BioVeda

Cavin Care Group

Procter & Gamble

The Himalaya

Coty Inc.

Biotique Hair Oil

A.G Industries

APIVITA

Vogue International LLC

Khadi Natural

AVEDA CORP.

MORROCANOIL. COTY Inc.



For instance,



On 28 February 2023 , Dabur India Ltd. launched Virgin Coconut Oil. On 4 January 2023, Vedix announced the release of onion-based hair products, entering the league of key consumer brands.

Scope of the Report