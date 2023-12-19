Pulseforge And Auburn University Unveil Breakthrough In Photonic Decontamination For Poultry Processing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The Photonic Decontamination System efficiently reduces pathogenic microorganism population on chicken surfaces while maintaining optimal production line speed.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- - PulseForge, in collaboration with the Miller Poultry Research Center at Auburn University, is proud to announce a groundbreaking new technology for application in poultry processing . Auburn's in-depth review of PulseForge Photonic Decontamination Technology offers insight into a novel methodology to attain reductions in pathogenic microorganisms marking a significant milestone in the evolution of food safety practices.The Photonic Decontamination System, powered by PulseForge's cutting-edge pulsed-light technology, redefines the standards for poultry processing. This innovative system efficiently reduces pathogenic microorganism populations on chicken surfaces while maintaining optimal production line speed. Key benefits include heightened operational efficiency, reduced contamination risk, and elevated food safety standards. With its advanced technology and tailored design, the system is a cost-effective solution that not only aligns with regulations but also surpasses industry standards.Photonic Decontamination works alone by photochemically damaging microorganisms or in conjunction with existing interventions, such as Peroxyacetic acid, boosting its efficacy by photochemically driving additional production of hydroxide radicals. This opens-up a range of possibilities for producers to reduce their reliance on a single intervention and or reduce their concentration requirements.The Photonic Decontamination System stands ready with tangible benefits for the poultry processing industry. In September 2023, PulseForge Inc. marked a milestone with the installation of a prototype Photonic Decontamination System at the Fortenberry Processing facility of the Miller Poultry Research and Education Center. Under the leadership of Dr. Dianna Bourassa, her esteemed team meticulously conducted comprehensive tests, assessing the effectiveness of the PulseForge Photonic Decontamination System's pulsed light to decontaminate inoculated poultry.Abigail McConnell, a grad student of Dr. Bourassa, will present a summary of this breakthrough collaboration at the International Poultry Scientific Forum (IPSF) on Monday, January 29, 2024. PulseForge Inc. and the Miller Poultry Research Center are poised to make a significant impact, demonstrating the power of their collaboration in pushing the boundaries of innovation in the poultry processing industry.Jonathan Gibson, CEO at PulseForge Inc., expressed his excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to unveil this groundbreaking achievement in partnership with the Miller Poultry Research Center. Our Photonic Decontamination System represents a paradigm shift in poultry processing, and together with Dr. Bourassa's team, we are proud to contribute to the advancement of food safety technology."Dr. Bourassa, shared her enthusiasm by stating, " This collaborative initiative not only signifies a shared dedication to enhancing food safety standards but also underscores a mutual commitment to refining and optimizing practices within the poultry processing industry. "This collaboration underscores the synergy between PulseForge's technological expertise and the Miller Poultry Research and Education Center's commitment to cutting-edge research and education in the poultry sector. Both entities anticipate showcasing their breakthrough at IPSF and engaging with industry stakeholders at the International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) in Atlanta from January 30 to February 1, 2024.PulseForge Inc. invites industry professionals, stakeholders, and enthusiasts to visit their exhibition at booth B52038 to explore the future of food safety technology. The company is excited to engage with the global community, sharing insights and advancements that promise to redefine the landscape of poultry processing.For media inquiries, please contact:Ian Rawson, Director of Process EngineeringPulseForge Inc......About PulseForge Inc.:PulseForge, Inc. designs and manufactures revolutionary pulsed-light systems for industrial processes – from manufacturing to decontamination. PulseForge utilizes applied energy in a precise and targeted manner to enable innovation in industrial manufacturing. Our expertise and tools empower our customers to explore novel materials and manufacturing methodologies, driving dynamic and efficient production at an industrial scale. Learn more at

Vikram Turkani

PulseForge Inc

+1 269-743-8168

email us here