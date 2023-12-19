Penta Announces Winners Of The Inaugural Brighter Future Award

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Carlo Giaquinto, Penta Foundation PresidentPADOVA, PADOVA, ITALY, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Penta, an international network of scientists and practitioners working to improve the health of mothers and children living with infectious diseases, today announced the winners of its inaugural Brighter Future Award (BFA). The BFA is a global celebration to recognise outstanding individuals and organisations making significant contributions to the health and well-being of mothers and children through innovative and collaborative approaches.The 2023 BFA winners are:Adeodata Kekitiinwa, a paediatrician in Uganda, has made ground-breaking strides in paediatric and adolescent HIV/AIDS care. She supported the establishment of the first Ministry of Health (MOH) Adolescent and Paediatric Unit and contributed to the MOH Sharpened Plan for Uganda, a plan with the bold objective of ending preventable maternal, newborn, child, and adolescent deaths.Maria Karren Sta Maria, a paediatrician in the Philippines who is dedicated to educating healthcare providers on paediatric HIV and leading the Paglingap Project, aimed at preventing HIV transmission from mother to child and supporting affected families.Medicus Mundi Italia, is an Italian NGO that enhances social and health services in resource-limited countries. Medicus Mundi Italia promotes access to health through community health projects, prevention, education on maternal and child health, and combating infectious diseases.Alejandra Sanchez Cabeza, the founder and director of Surcos, a civil association in Argentina that works with leaders from vulnerable communities to generate and enhance community health.Jennifer Furin is a co-founder of Sentinel Project, a global organisation that aims to address global disparities in tuberculosis treatment for children. Sentinel Project creates research tools and best-practice kits to enhance care for affected families worldwide.Isaquel Da Silvia, a young researcher from Guinea Bissau who is conducting a clinical trial to investigate the broad protective effects of measles and BCG (Bacillus Calmette-Guerin) vaccines on mothers and children. This work is aimed at enhancing child immunity and ensuring equitable vaccination access.Penta Jury Chair Applauds Winners“As the Jury Chair for the Brighter Future Award (BFA), it is my great honour to announce the winners of this prestigious accolade”, said Claire Thorne, who has researched infections in pregnancy and childhood for over 25 years.“The BFA celebrates ground-breaking contributions in maternal and child health, and the winners of the inaugural BFA are to be congratulated on their innovative approaches and significant impact. They have made a real difference in the lives of mothers and children around the world.”Recognising the BFA Runner-UpsIn our quest to acknowledge the breadth of talent and dedication in this field, we also extend our recognition to the runners-up, Ally Zlatar, Begonya Nafria Escalera, Charlene Harrod-Owuamana, Dhruba Shrestha, Facundo E. Peralta, Laura Tarancon-Diez, Manal El-Sayed, Maria Fernanda Escobar, Maria Pokorska-Śpiewak, Matías Moragas, and Nadia Sam-Agudu. Their contributions to infectious disease research related to maternal and child health have been remarkable. We are exploring avenues to highlight their work and encourage further engagement within our expansive network.Upcoming Awards Ceremony and Opportunities for CollaborationThe winners will be invited to an award ceremony in Italy in 2024. This occasion will honour their achievements and provide a platform for them to present their work to a global audience, fostering opportunities for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and further advancement in the field. Penta is committed to supporting these outstanding individuals and groups, covering all travel expenses and providing a €5000 support grant to their activities in favour of mother and child health.Penta Anticipates Future CollaborationsThe Brighter Future Award is a testament to Penta's commitment to supporting and collaborating with the brightest minds in the field to make a real difference in the lives of those most in need.“At Penta, we constantly strive to support and collaborate with those making remarkable strides in healthcare research and application,” Carlo Giaquinto, Penta Foundation President stated.“The potential collaborations and advancements that could stem from this year's BFA fills us with great anticipation and excitement. We look forward to seeing how these new partnerships will contribute to creating a healthier world.”Advocating for the Health of Mothers and ChildrenIn recognising the exceptional achievements of this year's Brighter Future Award winners, Penta urges global leaders, policymakers, and the public to join hands in prioritising maternal and child health. Infectious diseases continue to pose significant threats to the well-being of mothers and children worldwide. The ground-breaking work of these awardees serves as a beacon, illuminating the path toward innovative and collaborative solutions. By amplifying the impact of these initiatives, we can collectively work towards a world where every mother and child enjoys the highest standard of health and well-being. Together, let us strive for a future where infectious diseases are no longer a barrier to the health and happiness of our most vulnerable populations.For more information about the BFA, the winners, and our future initiatives, please visit

