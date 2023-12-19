Asphalt Shingles Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Asphalt Shingles Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's“Asphalt Shingles Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the asphalt shingles market size is predicted to reach the asphalt shingles market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $7.01 billion in 2023 to $7.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to housing construction boom, suburbanization trends, durability and cost-effectiveness, renovation and replacement asphalt shingles market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $8.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.7%.

The growth in the asphalt shingles market is due to the increasing harsh temperature conditions. North America region is expected to hold the largest asphalt shingles market share. Major players in the asphalt shingles market include Sika AG, Owens Corning Inc., Carlisle Companies Inc., Wienerberger AG, Soprema Group, Mueller Inc., Johns Manville Corporation.

Asphalt Shingles Market Segments

.By Product Type: Dimensional Shingles, High-Performance Laminated Shingles, Three-Tab Shingles

.By Composition: Organic Asphalt Shingles, Fiberglass Asphalt Shingles

.By Application: Residential, Commercial

.By Geography: The global asphalt shingles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Asphalt shingles refer to a type of roofing material comprising individual overlapping elements formulated from a blend of asphalt and fiberglass. The asphalt shingles are coated with a granular surface that amplifies the shingle's surface area, enabling them to effectively resist the sun's UV rays, which in turn helps maintain cooler roof temperatures.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Asphalt Shingles Market Characteristics

3. Asphalt Shingles Market Trends And Strategies

4. Asphalt Shingles Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Asphalt Shingles Market Size And Growth

27. Asphalt Shingles Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Asphalt Shingles Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

