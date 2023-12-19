Organisational Change On Cards For BJP In Rajasthan?

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Dec 19 (IANS) The BJP, which wrested Rajasthan from the Congress, could soon have organisational changes in its state unit, as per political sources.

The party recently notched 115 seats in Assembly polls, and many members of its organisation are now members of the Assembly after winning these polls.

New CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, who won from Jaipur's Sanganer seat, is currently the state BJP General Secretary and so is Deputy CM Diya Kumari, who won from Jaipur's Vidhyadhar Nagar.

Baba Balaknath, who won from Tijara, is state Vice President, along with Santosh Ahlawat, who won from Suratgarh, and Jitendra Gothwal from Khandahar Sawai Madhopur.

Further, the new CM and state chief C.P. Joshi are both Brahmins.

In such a case, there can be a change on top post too, said a party leader adding that the party did not get votes from Jat community and hence it is contemplating to bring in a strong Jat face to get mileage in upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The two strong Jat faces in Rajasthan are former state unit chief Satish Poonia and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary and it remains to be seen if they get any post in view of the coming Lok Sabha polls, as per party analysts.

--IANS

arc/vd