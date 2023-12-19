Advanced Computer Vision Platform Brings New Opportunities For MENA Market

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

DUBAI- VisionLabs, an industry leader in advanced computer vision technologies, launches its flagship product in the Middle East Market – the LUNA ACE Management Server. The IoT platform seamlessly integrates into the existing security systems, providing smooth orchestration of data flows from face recognition terminals, access systems, CCTV cameras, and more.

Face recognition systems are widely used by state organizations, private companies, and city infrastructures across MENA, including public transport, airports, banking, and more. Another promising field of application is the justice system, where computer vision becomes a helping hand in investigations. LUNA ACE Management Server's video forensics is capable of instantly detecting individuals and objects of interest across stored footage and delivering audit-ready reporting.

Edge and on-device data processing enables lightning-fast facial recognition, ID validation, and other intelligence which helps sufficiently reduce the load on corporate servers. In conjunction with VisionLabs-built terminals, the solution reduces average recognition time to 0.3 seconds, which is 3-5x faster than alternative products from other market players can offer.

Due to the cases of cybersecurity incidents, over 95% IT security leaders in UAE speak of the necessity to enhance the levels of data protection. As biometric data is considered personally identifying information, it requires advanced security. The LUNA ACE Management Server is fortified by robust encryption safeguarding all network communications. Its distributed design localizes analytical workloads to enhance security and data privacy while matching processing to data locality for maximum efficiency.

“The MENA market is experiencing soaring demand for advanced technologies to protect its rapidly developing infrastructure. The LUNA ACE Management Server spearheads the next generation of access governance and security analytics. Organizations in the Middle East can now leverage robust automation tailored to their risk management needs while ensuring compliance,” said Bhushan Kate, IMEA Regional Director at VisionLabs.

With proven success securing major financial institutions and government bodies across Europe, Asia, and Latin America, the LUNA ACE Management Server is now being piloted by over 50 leading Middle Eastern enterprises spanning banking, energy, and other key sectors.

About the company:

VisionLabs – a computer vision company with a representative office in Dubai. The advanced facial recognition technology from VisionLabs enables businesses to determine and verify the identity of staff, customers, and visitors quickly, securely, and with unparalleled accuracy. Today, the company's hardware and software are used in more than 60 countries worldwide and power digital identity experiences for millions of people.