Saudi German Hospital Aseer Rescues Diabetic Patient's Leg From Amputation

(MENAFN- Mid-East) tdi_2:not(.td-a-rec-no-translate){transform:translateZ(0)}.tdi_2 tdi_2 img{margin:0 auto 0 0}@media tdi_2{text-align:center}}

A team of vascular surgeons successfully saved a diabetic patient's leg from amputation at Saudi German Hospital Aseer.

This patient chose to pursue high-quality medical care at Saudi German Hospital Aseer after doctors recommended leg amputation at another hospital.

Saudi German Hospital Aseer has both Arab and foreign consultants across a wide range of specialities and access to the latest treatment methods and technologies.

Since his discharge from Saudi German Hospital Aseer, the patient has been relying on homecare services for ongoing medical support.

Diabetic foot affects up to 34% of diabetic patients. Diabetic foot arises from the detrimental effects of elevated blood sugar levels on peripheral blood vessels and nerves, leading to poor blood supply to the foot and delayed wound healing. In severe cases, this condition could potentially necessitate amputation.