Leading Virtual Experience Developer, Landvault Appoints Vice President Of Business GCC

Dubai United Arab Emirates– Landvault, a leading metaverse-tech company, has announced the appointment of Muhammad Hamza as the Vice President of Business GCC.

Based in Dubai, Muhammad's extensive expertise in artificial intelligence, metaverse technologies, and virtual development will further drive Landvault's business strategy and oversee its international expansion in the GCC region.

Hamza's career trajectory includes holding various positions across prestigious entities such as Emirates & Dnata Group, Wafi Group, and Dubai World, and is highly regarded for his success in driving digital transformation. As the Co-Founder of Masary Capital, he has played a pivotal role in shaping strategic partnerships with global technology and blockchain companies, while empowering regional organisations and venture capitalists to embrace AI.

Landvault has built over 100 million square feet in virtual experiences for brands including Mastercard, Standard Chartered, Hershey, and more. As immersive experiences and artificial intelligence continue to reshape industries, Landvault stands at the forefront of driving technological advancements in the GCC region.

The company expanded to the UAE earlier in 2023 and is heavily investing in the region, already building virtual worlds for real estate companies and some prominent entities, amongst other projects which will be revealed in Q1 2024 – contributing to the UAE's ambitious 'Strategy for Artificial Intelligence' and the 'Dubai Metaverse Strategy'. These initiatives aim to elevate government performance, foster innovation, and position the UAE as a global leader in these transformative fields.

“We are pleased to welcome Muhammad Hamza to the leadership team and look forward to capitalising on the momentum the GCC region has to pave the way in terms of new technologies, specifically immersive experiences powered by AI” said Samuel Huber, CEO of Landvault.

Muhammad Hamza added:“I have consistently sought out opportunities with forward-thinking organizations that redefine industry standards. In line with Dubai's visionary approach to becoming a center for Metaverse and Blockchain technology, Landvault is strategically positioned to emerge as a trailblazing platform provider. Backed by the trust of leading global brands and energized by a dynamic international team, I am deeply convinced of Landvault's substantial potential. Our collective objective is to craft a compelling vision for the GCC region, and I am eagerly anticipating the challenge of guiding Landvault to the forefront as the premier Metaverse provider in the area.”

Apart from his extensive experience, Muhammad is currently pursuing an MSC in Artificial Intelligence and Computer Science from the University of Birmingham Dubai, further solidifying his position at the forefront of academic and industry advancements.

About Landvault:

Landvault is the largest metaverse builder with over 100 million square feet of virtual real estate, more than 120 full-time creators, and nearly 300 completed projects. We've been helping brands build and grow in gaming environments since 2017 and the metaverse since 2021. Landvault's platform-agnostic proprietary technology and creative powerhouse builds and delivers tailored, data-driven, and optimized business solutions and insights. We help clients launch, optimize, and monetize metaverse experiences. Landvault's mission is to accelerate the metaverse economy through technology with a vision of a fairer wealth distribution across the web.