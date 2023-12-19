MORE THAN 1,500 VOLUNTEERS TO HONOR DR. KING's LEGACY ON MLK DAY AT THE LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Calling All
Angelenos to Take Action to Support our Beloved Community at the
MLK Volunteer Festival organized by L.A. Works
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --
To commemorate Martin Luther King
Jr.'s enduring legacy, L.A. Works
invites the Los Angeles community to kick off 2024 in service at the MLK Volunteer Festival: Take Action to Support our Beloved Community. This event at the Los Angeles Coliseum will feature hands-on activities for volunteers to directly address the issues of education equity, food insecurity, economic opportunity, and homelessness.
"The
MLK Volunteer Festival is a testament to our commitment to Dr. King's vision of a beloved community," said Deborah Brutchey, executive director of L.A. Works. "We are excited to unite Angelenos for this National Day of Service – to foster unity, compassion, and positive change."
In addition to food trucks, music, speakers, and merch from local businesses, highlights on
Monday, January 15, 2024, at the Los Angeles Coliseum will include:
Impact and Family Volunteer Zones – For participants to create thousands of blankets, book bundles, job readiness and food packets, tile mosaic signage, advocacy totes, and more to be distributed to schools and nonprofit partners serving vulnerable Angelenos.
Minecraft March on Washington – Participants can "meet" and learn from activists at the video game trucks featuring the historic 1963 March on Washington fully recreated in Minecraft.
When :
Monday, January 15, 2024
12:00pm – 4:00pm
For more information and to register for free tickets, visit
laworks/MLK .
SPONSORS INCLUDE:
Los Angeles Magazine, KCET, Target, USC Marshall, LA Tourism, Activision, Wescom, Neogene, Angel City Football Club, and CohnReznick.
VIDEO:
A recap of the 2023 MLK Day of Service event is available here .
Livestream of the 2021 MLK Minecraft experience available here .
For more on year-round service opportunities, visit
laworks .
ABOUT
L.A. WORKS
For more than 30 years, L.A. Works has mobilized Angelenos as volunteers to strengthen the fabric of Los Angeles. As the region's largest and longest running nonprofit volunteer action center, L.A. Works drives Angelenos to impact vulnerable community members like the underserved students who are less likely to graduate from high school, enroll in college, and graduate from college. Find a way to serve as a mentor or tutor in 2024 at .
SOURCE L.A. Works
