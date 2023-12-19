MORE THAN 1,500 VOLUNTEERS TO HONOR DR. KING's LEGACY ON MLK DAY AT THE LOS ANGELES MEMORIAL COLISEUM

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

To commemorate Martin Luther King

Jr.'s enduring legacy, L.A. Works

invites the Los Angeles community to kick off 2024 in service at the MLK Volunteer Festival: Take Action to Support our Beloved Community. This event at the Los Angeles Coliseum will feature hands-on activities for volunteers to directly address the issues of education equity, food insecurity, economic opportunity, and homelessness.

"The

MLK Volunteer Festival is a testament to our commitment to Dr. King's vision of a beloved community," said Deborah Brutchey, executive director of L.A. Works. "We are excited to unite Angelenos for this National Day of Service – to foster unity, compassion, and positive change."

In addition to food trucks, music, speakers, and merch from local businesses, highlights on

Monday, January 15, 2024, at the Los Angeles Coliseum will include:

Impact and Family Volunteer Zones – For participants to create thousands of blankets, book bundles, job readiness and food packets, tile mosaic signage, advocacy totes, and more to be distributed to schools and nonprofit partners serving vulnerable Angelenos.

Minecraft March on Washington – Participants can "meet" and learn from activists at the video game trucks featuring the historic 1963 March on Washington fully recreated in Minecraft.