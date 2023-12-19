Travel Start-Up Deeper Japan Launches New Cultural Experiences In Kyushu Region

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Deeper Japan expands services to the Kyushu region with a release of 7 new cultural experiences in Nagasaki, Fukuoka, and Saga.

- Hikaru Ishikawa

TOKYO, JAPAN, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Deeper Japan 's latest operation expansion into the Kyushu region widens the range of authentic cultural experiences available for inbound travelers visiting Japan, as well as showcases the company's continued ability to scale services offered. This initial launch of Kyushu products focuses on experiences located in the Nagasaki, Fukuoka , and Saga regions.

According to Deeper Japan CEO Hikaru Ishikawa,“By advancing operation into Kyushu, we can help diversify the areas that inbound travelers to Japan can explore, as well as directly support growth to the local economy for places less frequented by international travelers.”

Historically, areas in southern Japan - including Kyushu and Okinawa - have attracted a sizable number of travelers from East Asia. However, despite the region's rich cultural heritage, which includes distinctive culinary traditions, 4 UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and 2 Natural World Heritage sites, Kyushu faces a range of challenges in attracting non-East Asian travelers.

Some obstacles include a lack of awareness about available content, difficulty accessing specific cultural interests, and information overflow, among others. Despite those hurdles, the post-pandemic reopening of the Japanese border, and the successive launch of luxury hotels by foreign companies in Kyushu, have resulted in an anticipated increase in travelers from areas outside of East Asia.

Throughout all areas of operation within Japan, Deeper Japan aims to develop experiential products that preserve local craft and tradition while satisfying intellectually curious travelers interested in deeply exploring Japan's wealth of cultural assets. By building relationships with craftspeople and artists, Deeper Japan expertly conveys the hidden charm of regions, people, and products through comprehensive experiences that focus not only on content, but also on visual and structural enhancements.

The new releases in Kyushu include activities like katana blade forging, indigo dyeing, and Japanese seaweed farm tours, among others, which highlight Kyushu's unique regional crafts and specialties.

INTRODUCTION OF NEW PRODUCTS:

Katana Blade Forging Experience (Fukuoka):

Hidden in plain sight in the heart of a residential district, this workshop lets guests get up and close and personal with the katana crafting process - an exceedingly rare opportunity. Instruction in the art of appreciating katana blades is also provided by a fifth-generation craftsman.

Kurume Kasuri Indigo Dyeing and Weaving Experience (Fukuoka):

Chikugo, a region located in the southern area of Fukuoka, has a long-standing history of hand-weaving and traditional indigo dyeing, dating back over 100 years. In this workshop, visitors can closely observe the intricate and time-intensive kurume kasuri weaving process, and experience indigo dyeing firsthand.

Sasebo Spinning Top Crafting Experience (Nagasaki):

An iconic product originating as early as the 8th century, the Sasebo spinning top is a craft that has been well-beloved throughout Japanese history. Visitors can paint their own top, learn secret spinning techniques, and take home this piece of playful history with them once the session is completed.

Sonogi Tea Field Tour and Tasting (Nagasaki):

In the tranquil bayside town of Higashisonogi, which faces the calm shores of Omura Bay, visitors are led on an in-depth informational tour through a tea farm, and invited to indulge in the unique, award-winning taste of Sonogi Tea after the tour's completion.

Kayaki Knife Forging Experience (Nagasaki):

With its temperate climate and rich natural resources, Nagasaki has a long history of cultural exchange. This workshop introduces visitors to the craftsmanship behind kayaki hand-forged knives, known for their enduring sharpness and ease of use.

Mikawachi Pottery Kiln Tour and Experience (Nagasaki):

Mikawachi-ware, produced in the Mikawachi district of Sasebo City, Nagasaki, is a singular type of porcelain with a history dating back to the early Edo period. Guests are guided through the workshop by a 17th-generation master potter, instructed in this historical art, and given the chance to try their hand at painting pottery.

Ariake Nori Seaweed Farming Tour (Saga):

The Ariake Sea, home to one of Japan's most bountiful tidal ranges, provides an excellent cultivation ground for Ariake Nori seaweed. After boarding a boat, visitors can cruise the sea while exploring the seaweed farm and unearthing more about this staple of Japanese culinary culture.

ABOUT DEEPER JAPAN

Deeper Japan is a service that allows visitors to Japan to seamlessly book traditional cultural experiences that are otherwise difficult to access. By carefully selecting high-quality cultural and immersive natural experiences, and directly collaborating with skilled craftsmen and artists at the forefront, Deeper Japan promotes mutual understanding between different cultures through travel and actively preserves tradition and diversity.

Focus is primarily given to small groups of guests, providing an opportunity for deeper interaction between craftsmen and guests rather than large-scale, superficial experiences. Additionally, certified interpreter guides are employed to ensure interpretation in the guests' native languages whenever possible. Approximately 80 percent of Deeper Japan's clientele comprises independent travelers from Europe, the United States, and Australia.

Through partnerships with non-profit organizations, collaborations with NGOs, and alliances with local governments and tourist associations, Deeper Japan assists in supporting regional economic development and the conservation of cultural heritage.

Satoshi Eguchi

Deeper Travels Co., Ltd

+81 50-3696-0903

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram