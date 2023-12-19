CA Superior Court Appoints Stephen J. Donell As Partition Referee In The Case Of Meraj Vs. Hanasab, Et Al. #22SMCV00991

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

FedReceiver LLC Logo

Stephen Donell Federal and State Court Receiver

On 11/16/23 – CA Superior Court for LA County today appointed Stephen J. Donell as Partition Referee in the case of Meraj vs. Hanasab, et al. (Case 22SMCV00991)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Superior Court of the State of California for the County of Los Angeles today appointed Stephen J. Donell as Partition Referee in the case of Meraj vs. Hanasab, et al. (Case #22SMCV00991)Mr. Donell was appointed as Partition Referee to sell the property located at 8619-8621 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills, California. The subject property is a retail location with multiple tenants and is located in a sought-after area in the City of Beverly Hills, California. Once the property is sold, distribution to the parties will be made based on their proportionate percentage interests in the property.About Mr. DonellSince 1990, Mr. Donell has administered and/or been appointed as a federal and state court receiver in hundreds of cases throughout the country, as well as numerous appointments as a Partition Referee. He has extensive experience involving asset and business liquidations, gas station receiverships , restaurants, residential, retail and commercial real estate. In addition, Mr. Donell has administered cases involving commercial and residential owners' associations, post judgment enforcement receiverships , marital dissolution cases, single family and condominium construction completion/entitlements, accounts receivable collections, collateral seizure cases, including medical practices and coin laundry facilities, skilled nursing facilities and/or Residential Care Facilities for the Elderly and other types of receivership appointments. Mr. Donell has also administered and/or been appointed in federal court as receiver in United States Securities and Exchange Commission, Federal Trade Commission and other government enforcement actions involving business/consumer fraud. These cases have involved over 25,000 investors and invested funds totaling more than $750 million and involve the recovery of assets in multiple foreign jurisdictions.About FedReceiver, Inc.With decades of experience in the administration of receivership cases involving real estate and businesses cases, FedReceiver is the single source of service for distressed assets, businesses, entertainment, judgment collection and government enforcement cases. With extensive experience in matters ranging from income property to complex litigation involving Ponzi schemes, construction completion and partnership dissolution, Partition Referee and provisional director, our team of professionals is uniquely qualified to provide highly specialized solutions to even the most challenging receivership case.

Stephen J. Donell

FedReceiver, Inc.

+1 310-207-8481

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

FedReceiver, Inc.