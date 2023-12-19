Unlock Athletic Scholarships With Tampa Florida Judo: Dr. Rhadi Ferguson's Proven Path To Collegiate Success

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Clare Booe Commits To King University

Rufus Ferguson II commits to Howard University

Arlo "AJ" Henderson, Jr. Commits To Southern Oregon

Frank Font Wrestles At Life University

There are no guarantees in athletics but one thing is guaranteed if you train with Dr. Rhadi Ferguson -- YOU WILL BE BETTER THAN YOU EVER THOUGHT POSSIBLE!

- Dr. Rhadi FergusonTAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tampa Florida Judo is not just a training facility; it's a place where national and world-class level athletes are meticulously crafted. Under the expert tutelage of world class coach, trainer, 2004 Olympian, 4 Time National Judo Champion, and 3 Sport Division 1 athlete, Dr. Rhadi Ferguson -- this judo hub has become a renowned proving and testing ground for athletes aspiring to reach the pinnacle of their sports.Dr. Ferguson's unique approach transforms his students through a crucible of tough, rigorous training. This intense regimen ensures that they emerge as pure, battle-tested warriors, ready to conquer challenges both on and off the mat.Highlighted among Tampa Florida Judo's success stories this year alone are:Rufus Ferguson, a Division 1 Football Commit to Howard University, whose tenacity and skill are a testament to the rigorous training and discipline instilled at Tampa Florida Judo. An all conference and highly touted linebacker from Sickles High School.Clare Booe, who has committed to Division 2 Wrestling at King University. Booe's journey through the ranks at Tampa Florida Judo exemplifies the blend of technical prowess and mental fortitude that the program fosters. The number 9th ranked pound for pound women's high school wrestler in the country.Frank Font, a freshman at Life University, now competing in NAIA Wrestling. Font's remarkable journey and success are direct reflections of the high-caliber training environment at Tampa Florida Judo. Both of Frank's sister's who were also students at Tampa Florida Judo attended college on wrestling scholarships as well. So not only does success on the mat "run in the family" it also runs in the Tampa Florida Judo family as well.Arlo "AJ" Henderson Jr., an NAIA Football Commit at Southern Oregon, demonstrates the versatility and adaptability of the skills honed through judo, transcending the sport and applying them to football. Through the keen eye and direction of his father Arlo Henderson Sr, "AJ" began training with Dr. Ferguson in Judo and not necessarily for the judo in and of itself. Arlo Henderson Sr said, "I needed my son to have a direct link and direct access to a world class coach and world class training. I wanted him to see, feel and experience what high level success looked like and it's really paid off. I can't thank Dr. Ferguson enough for the impact that he's had on my son and his speed."These athletes represent the essence of Tampa Florida Judo's mission which is "Excellence On And Off The Mat." "I'm here to create not just Judo players, but well-rounded, resilient athletes who excel in their chosen sports. The program's focus on physical conditioning, mental toughness, and technical skills equips its students to tackle any challenge.""Tampa Florida Judo is more than a dojo; it's a life-changing experience," says Dr. Ferguson. "We're not just teaching judo; we're molding champions for life."For more information, visit Tampa Florida Judo's website or contact us at 813-501-2827.

