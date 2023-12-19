Weedseedsexpress UK Launches Website Specifically For British Customers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- WeedSeedsExpress, a renowned online retailer of premium cannabis seeds, is thrilled to announce the launch of WeedSeedsExpress UK , a website exclusively designed for our UK-based customers.As a globally acclaimed seed bank since 2005, we are excited to extend our exceptional service and an extensive range of products directly to British growers. The UK site is now live and accepting orders.Our new platform is thoughtfully tailored to meet the specific needs of our UK customers. Featuring an impressive catalog of over 250 marijuana strains, including much sought-after feminised seeds and autoflower seeds , each variety is the result of meticulous breeding by seasoned experts.Key highlights from our seed collection include:- Gorilla Glue #4 Auto: A potent strain boasting up to 30% THC.- Blue Dream Fem: A legendary Blueberry x Haze hybrid, celebrated for its high yields.- Sunset Sherbet Auto: Known for its delightful sweet and berry flavor profile.Understanding the importance of accessibility and ease of use, WeedSeedsExpress UK operates in GBP and uses British English, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for our British customers. Moreover, we are delighted to offer expedited shipping directly from our Amsterdam warehouse, promising delivery to the UK in as few as 3 days.WeedSeedsExpress remains committed to selling seeds purely as collectible souvenirs and advises customers to familiarize themselves with their local laws before proceeding with germination.Established in 2005, WeedSeedsExpress has garnered a reputation as one of the most trusted online seedbanks within the cannabis community. The introduction of our UK-specific website further solidifies our dedication to offering premium services to British customers.Discover the pinnacle of British cannabis genetics. Visit WeedSeedsExpress UK today and be part of this exciting new chapter.

