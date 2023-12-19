Tier4 Group Announces The Launch Of Retained A Premier Executive Search Firm With Tino Mantella As Managing Partner

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Tier4 Group, an award-winning, woman-owned and diversity certified technical talent acquisition firm founded by Betsy Robinson, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Tino Mantella, former CEO of Turknett Leadership Group, to launch Retained – an innovative executive search firm.Retained's primary focus will be on placing senior technology leaders, including CIOs, CTOs, and CISOs, in companies across various industries. Additionally, the firm will place top-tier C-suite leaders such as CEOs, COOs, and CFOs with technology-focused service and product companies, as well as identify exceptional candidates for non-profit executive level positions. Operating as unique brand under the Tier4 Group umbrella, Retained leverages its strong industry connections and deep expertise to deliver unparalleled talent acquisition solutions to organizations seeking exceptional leadership.With a vision to transform executive search, Retained aims to revolutionize the industry by combining Tier4 Group's proven track record in talent acquisition with Tino Mantella's unparalleled expertise in leadership development and organizational growth. This partnership represents a significant milestone for both as they pool their resources, experience, and networks to provide fractional and interim talent to clients in addition to a comprehensive suite of talent solutions.Retained's mission is to provide strategic, tailored, and client-centric executive search solutions to meet the evolving needs of today's business landscape, while keeping Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at the core of its identity. The firm will recognize the critical role that senior technology leaders play in driving innovation and growth, and it is committed to connecting organizations with the talent necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive global market.Tino Mantella will bring a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to excellence to his role at Retained. As the former CEO of Turknett Leadership Group, Tino has a distinguished career in leadership development and executive coaching, making him a valuable asset in identifying and placing top-tier talent in key executive positions.Betsy Robinson, founder, and CEO of Tier4 Group expressed her enthusiasm for this exciting partnership. "We are thrilled to join forces with Tino Mantella, and launch Retained. Together, we will continue to uphold our commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion while offering our clients unparalleled expertise and exceptional talent acquisition solutions."About Tino Mantella:Tino Mantella is President and Managing Partner of Retained. Prior to joining Retained, Tino served as President and CEO of Turknett Leadership Group where his focus was on seeing that the Turknett mission of“spreading leadership character around the globe” was carried out to its fullest extent to impact a greater number of people and leaders. Throughout his professional journey, Tino has held leadership positions in both non-profit and for-profit sectors, spanning diverse fields such as human and social services, healthcare, and technology. His strategic leadership resulted in the Technology Association of Georgia and the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago becoming North America's largest institutions of their kind. Additionally, he played a pivotal role in one of the world's largest not-for-profit organizations, contributing over $50 million to arthritis research. Tino is widely recognized for his ability to drive meaningful impact in people's lives, foster team cohesion, and enhance organizational effectiveness. His reputation as a versatile and innovative leader has earned national acclaim in published works.About Betsy Robinson:Betsy Robinson is the Founder & CEO of Tier4 Group, a women-owned and diversity-certified technology talent and professional services organization. She was recognized in 2023 by Inc. Magazine as an inaugural honoree to the 30 Under 30-ish list and named 2023's LGBTQ+ Businessperson of the Year for the State of Georgia. Additionally, Betsy is an active volunteer with Women in Technology and current serves on its Board of Directors.About Retained:Retained is a premier executive search firm specializing in placing senior technology leaders, C-suite executives in tech companies, and top-notch candidates for not-for-profit CEO positions. Operating as a subsidiary of Tier4 Group, Retained leverages its strong industry connections and deep expertise to deliver unparalleled talent acquisition solutions to organizations seeking exceptional leadership. For more information, visit retained .About Tier4 Group:Tier4 Group is a woman-owned and diversity-certified technology talent, professional services, advisory, and information security firm specializing in connecting exceptional talent with top-tier employers seeking to fill technology and execute on critical projects. By combining advanced recruitment automation with a personalized approach, Tier4 strives to identify the best fit for both the customer and the candidate. Tier4 Group has been recognized for five consecutive years (2019-2023) as one of the fastest-growing companies in the nation on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, as well as recognition as a Pacesetter by the Atlanta Business Chronicle for the fourth time in 2023, and also a Best Places to Work in Georgia. For more information, visit tier4group .

Allie Thibault

Tier4 Group

+1 7703167353

...