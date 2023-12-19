Global Major Depressive Disorder Market Forecast 2024-2033 Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Major Depressive Disorder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Major Depressive Disorder Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 19, 2023

The Business Research Company's “Major Depressive Disorder Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the major depressive disorder market size is predicted to reach the major depressive disorder market size has grown steadily in recent years. It will grow from $5.96 billion in 2023 to $6.12 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to pharmaceutical advances, mental health awareness, psychological therapies, public health initiatives major depressive disorder market size is expected to see steady growth in the next few years. It will grow to $6.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8%.

The growth in the major depressive disorder market is due to the reduction in funding for mental health. North America region is expected to hold the largest major depressive disorder market share. Major players in the major depressive disorder market include Pfizer Inc., Janssen Research And Development LLC, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Sanofi-Aventis US LLC, Bristol Myers Squibb Co.

Major Depressive Disorder Market Segments

.By Treatment: Psychotherapy, Medications, Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS), Other Treatments

.By Diagnosis: Physical Examinations, Laboratory Tests, Psychiatric Evaluations, Diagnostic And Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-5), Other Diagnosis

.By End-User: Clinics, Hospitals, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global major depressive disorder market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Major depressive disorder refers to a mood disorder or depression that causes a persistent feeling of sadness and loss of interest, which can interfere with daily activities such as sleeping, eating, or working. It goes beyond normal fluctuations in mood and can significantly impact a person's thoughts, feelings, behavior and physical well-being. The treatment for major depressive disorder involves several medical interventions that support the emotional well-being of an individual.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Major Depressive Disorder Market Characteristics

3. Major Depressive Disorder Market Trends And Strategies

4. Major Depressive Disorder Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Major Depressive Disorder Market Size And Growth

......

27. Major Depressive Disorder Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Major Depressive Disorder Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

