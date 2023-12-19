(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

C Spire Promotes Suzy Hays to President & Brad Carpenter to Chief Operating Officer

RIDGELAND, MISS, USA, December 19, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- C Spire has promoted two longtime executives to important leadership roles: Suzy Hays to president of the company, and Brad Carpenter to chief operating officer.“These two remarkable technology leaders bring to their new roles a long track record of excellence and uncompromising faithfulness to the C Spire vision and brand. I look forward to seeing them work together with our talented leadership team to continue to meet company goals and objectives.” said Hu Meena, CEO of C Spire.“They are visionary leaders, highly committed to our customers and to fellow team members at C Spire.”In her new role, Hays will provide direct collaborative guidance and lead revenue and profit generation efforts of C Spire's three operating units – Wireless, Home and Business. Hays has been with the company for more than 30 years and has served in several management and executive roles. She has led the three individual units at one time or another and most recently served as executive vice president, responsible for Home and Business. For many years she served as chief marketing officer and led the transition from Cellular South to the C Spire brand in 2011 when the company began its diversification into non-wireless services.Carpenter – who previously served as chief information officer – will be responsible for effectively utilizing and deploying C Spire's full stack of telecom and technology assets to do good and generate the highest return. He brings more than two decades of technology management leadership to the company's network and IT teams. Carpenter's vast understanding of technology has been a fundamental part of leading IT and digital transformation initiatives. He also serves on the board of trustees for the Base Camp Coding Academy (BCCA), a nonprofit vocational education training program that delivers fast-paced, focused computer programming to under-advantaged youth in north Mississippi.About C SpireC Spire is a diversified telecommunications and technology services company that provides world-class, customer-inspired wireless communications, fiber optic based multi-gigabit home internet access as well as a full suite of dedicated IP Voice, data, cloud and managed IT services for businesses and enterprises. This news release and other announcements are available at . For more information about C Spire, visit or follow us on Facebook at or Twitter at .

