Maybe it was a“fortuitous wink” that persuaded the international distributor Costco to choose, against big-firm competition, the UK's very-own Lola's Lashes to sell in their UK, Spain, France, Iceland, and Sweden warehouses. Whatever triggered it, the dynamic team at Lola's in collaboration with European distributor Tradegate to Europe, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Costco, a move that will see their innovative false eyelash products grace the shelves of this warehouse membership club, alongside products from the likes of L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, Louis Vuitton and many more.

About Costco

Costco Wholesale Corporation (commonly shortened to Costco) is an American multinational corporation that operates a chain of membership-only big-box membership warehouse clubs. As of 2023, Costco is the third-largest retailer in the world, so this agreement will have a significant impact on Livingston, Scotland, Lola's Lashes. Costco's reputation is rock-solid, based on retailing only the very highest-quality products.

About Lola's Lashes

House removals to multinational false eyelash brand isn't something you hear every day, but that's what makes Fraser & Daniel's journey nothing short of extraordinary. When the pair finished their day job, often wrestling couches up four floors to the top-floor flat, they dedicated their evenings to innovating in the beauty industry. Fluent in e-commerce from past ventures, the Livingston-born entrepreneurs were always hot on it for the next big thing. Lash glue horror stories from the girlfriends helped narrow the scope and they zeroed in on a common frustration: the messy, cumbersome application of traditional lash glue. Further investigation revealed a gap in the UK market: no existing brands had yet launched the innovative new magnetic eyelashes and eyeliner system, which had already started to take the USA by storm. This ingenious concept allows users to apply a magnetic eyeliner to their eyelid and then easily attach a magnetic lash, providing an all-day firm hold and 30+ wears. After a bit of product research, sourcing, and very rough branding, the likely-lad removal men chucked their life savings into the brand you see today: Lola's Lashes. After just shy of £20m in sales and over 400,000 customers since June 2019, it's safe to say it was a good punt. The brand exploded onto the scene and is now stocked in some of the most notable retailers in the UK and worldwide.

With an obsession with product innovation, Lola's Lashes has continued to release industry-changing products. The most recent being their Sunday Salon DIY Lash Extensions kits - saving customers thousands a year, swapping out expensive salon treatments for cluster lashes. This latest creation is not just a testament to Fraser and Daniel's relentless pursuit of innovation, but it also aligns with the brand's mission to transform beauty routines by offering high-quality, easy-to-use products that are accessible to everyone.

