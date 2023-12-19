Kuwait Amir Thanks GCC, Arab, Int'l Leaders, Regional, In'l Organizations On Late Amir Condolences

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah expressed on Tuesday his sincere thanks and appreciation to leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries (GCC), heads of the brotherly Arab countries and the leaders of friendly countries of the world, and to the Secretary General of the United Nations and to Secretary General League of Arab States.

His Highness also extended thanks to the Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, the President of the Arab Parliament, the Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), the Director of the World Health Organization (WHO), the Director of the United Nations World Food Program (FAO), and the Executive Director of the United Nations For Children (UNICEF).

He also expressed thanks to the Commissioner General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine (UNRWA), to the Director of the United Nations Development Organization, to all heads of organizations and agencies of the United Nations, all organizations of the League of Arab States, heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the country, to heads of institutions and charitable societies outside the country.

His Highness the Amir also extending his thanks to the heads of non-governmental organizations for their sincere condolences on the demise of late Amir His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah whether by attending and offering condolences or via condolence messages, phone calls, or statements.

His Highness, expressed appreciation to these initiatives that embody the bonds of historical and close relations that bind the State of Kuwait and all Arab and friendly countries, and to all international and regional organizations and agencies, as he wished everyone good health and wellness. (end)

