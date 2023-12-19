Lake County (OH) Probate Court Simplifies Justice With The Successful Implementation Of Equivant's Jworks CMS And Enterprise Content Management System

(MENAFN- ACCESSWIRE) CANTON, OH / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2023 / equivant announced today that Lake County Probate Court successfully implemented JWorks - equivant's flagship CMS - and the equivant Enterprise Content Management System.



JWorks is a fully tailorable solution built for the modern court. Justice Agencies can automate all clerk and court operations without hardcoded features that obstruct business processes, freeing up time and allowing court officials to zero in on the most important tasks. JWorks was built to be configurable, mobile, and accessible while adapting to the evolving needs of court systems.

About equivant:

equivant delivers innovative solutions to simplify justice by boosting efficiency, streamlining processes, and improving communication in courts and justice agencies. Over a span of four decades, equivant's deep domain knowledge and modern technologies developed by expert practitioners have supported more than 350+ justice agency customers in serving their communities efficiently, effectively, and equitably.

