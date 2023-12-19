Authorised Representatives Of YAP Registered In Extraordinary Presidential Elections

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
The plenipotentiary representatives of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party
(YAP) have been registered at the extraordinary presidential
elections scheduled for 7 February 2024, Azernew s
reports.
The decision was taken today at the meeting of the Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan.
Deputy Chairman of YAP - head of the party's Central Office
Tahir Budagov and Deputy Chairman of the party - Deputy Prime
Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmedov have been registered as
plenipotentiary representatives in the extraordinary presidential
elections.
Deputy Head of the YAP Central Office Ahliman Tagiyev was
appointed plenipotentiary representative on financial issues.
We would like to remind you that on 7 December President Ilham
Aliyev signed an order on the announcement of extraordinary
presidential elections in Azerbaijan to be held on 7 February
2024.
MENAFN19122023000195011045ID1107627760
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.