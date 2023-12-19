               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Authorised Representatives Of YAP Registered In Extraordinary Presidential Elections


12/19/2023 10:10:27 AM

Abbas Ganbay Read more

The plenipotentiary representatives of the Yeni Azerbaijan Party (YAP) have been registered at the extraordinary presidential elections scheduled for 7 February 2024, Azernew s reports.

The decision was taken today at the meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman of YAP - head of the party's Central Office Tahir Budagov and Deputy Chairman of the party - Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmedov have been registered as plenipotentiary representatives in the extraordinary presidential elections.

Deputy Head of the YAP Central Office Ahliman Tagiyev was appointed plenipotentiary representative on financial issues.

We would like to remind you that on 7 December President Ilham Aliyev signed an order on the announcement of extraordinary presidential elections in Azerbaijan to be held on 7 February 2024.

